রবিবার , ৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৪শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her Sunday Fam Jam, ‘Lolo Ke Ghar Ka Feast’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৩ ৫:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
kareena kapoor khan


Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 16:18 IST

Glimpses of Kareena Kapoor's Sunday fam-jam

Glimpses of Kareena Kapoor’s Sunday fam-jam

On Sunday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story section to give a glimpse of how she is spending her weekend.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing Sunday right and if you want to know what we are talking about, take a look at her recent social media post. The actress, who is also an avid social media user, keeps updating her fans and her followers with her photos and posts. On Sunday afternoon, Bebo took to her Instagram story section to give a glimpse of how she is spending her weekend. The actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan had a sweet ‘fam jam’ with Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Kareena shared the group photo on Instagram and added another photo of food items and wrote, “Lolo Ke Ghar Ka Feast.” For the uninitiated, Karisma is known as Lolo.

Take a look at her posts:

whatsapp image 2023 01 08 at 3.46.48 pm
whatsapp image 2023 01 08 at 3.46.58 pm

Kareena was in London with Saif and their kids Taimur and Jeh where they rang in Christmas and New Year. To wish her fans a happy 2023, the actress shared a family portrait and wrote, “Peace,good health and prosperity to all💚” The picture saw Saif and Kareena pose gracefully for the camera while the Khan brothers Taimur and Jeh were seen looking sideways.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She has a number of intriguing projects in the works, and she will soon star with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. Additionally, Kareena will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The actress will also appear in a project with Hansal Mehta.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ishaq container dipo
আগুন রোধের ব্যবস্থা নেই এছাক ডিপোতে, জরিমানা
বাংলাদেশ
1673176075 photo
Pat Cummins defends Ashton Agar as spin option for India Test series | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
hair 2
Use this powder for white hair and Know grey hair home remedies| গজগজিয়ে গজিয়ে ওঠা সাদা চুল কালো করবে এই ‘বিশেষ’ পাউডার! পাকা চুল খুঁজেই পাবেন না! – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kareena kapoor khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her Sunday Fam Jam, ‘Lolo Ke Ghar Ka Feast’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
milind naik

Goa Min Milind Naik Resigns Hours After Congress Alleges Involvement in ‘Sex Scandal’

 beximco syntetik

বেক্সিমকো সিনথেটিক্স সেচ্ছায় তালিকাচুত্যির অনুমতি পেয়েছে – Corporate Sangbad

 1667366882 photo

T20 World Cup: India vs Bangladesh – Interesting stats and trivia | Cricket News

 1621993537 salman khan in radhe poster kamaal r khan

Kamaal R Khan Says He will Review Salman Khan’s Films Even if He ‘Touches His Feet’

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Either Remove My Music Or Joe Rogan Podcast

 google

Google Assistant can automatically change your passwords

 image 443053 1626240472

মা-বাবার পর ৫ বছরের আয়েশাও চলে গেল না ফেরার দেশে।

 sude

[১] সৌদিতে ওমিক্রন কোভিড-১৯ ভেরিয়েন্টের প্রথম রোগী শনাক্ত

 sanjeev kapoor oats and ragi dhokla 2

Learn to Make Sanjeev Kapoor’s Healthy Dhoklas with Oats and Ragi

 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Home 03 04 2020 750x563 1

বিদ্যুৎ নিয়ে যারা দুর্নীতির কথা বলে তারাই পৃষ্ঠপোষক: কাদের