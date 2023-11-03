Kareena Kapoor Looks Oh So Sexy in New Photos, Reveals She’s Ready For Her Cheat Meal; See Here

Kareena Kapoor sets Instagram on fire with her latest photos. The actress, who premiered her new film The Buckingham Murders at Jio MAMI Film Festival, dressed up for a perfect Thursday night and shared pictures of her look on her social media account. In the photos, Kareena was seen wearing a pair of formal pants which she matched with a vest. She styled the outfit with a statement necklace, a watch and a massive ring. She completed her look with a pair of heels.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “I’m eating a chocolate brownie tonite …what about you? ⭐️❤️.” Tamannaah Bhatia was also in awe of Bebo. “Uff,” she commented. Fans also took to the comments section and praised Kareena. “I can’t eat tonight because you ate and left no crumbs,” a fan wrote. “Sucha slayer ❤️‍,” added another. “Babe babe babe killing it love ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third comment read.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena recently starred in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. The movie has been widely loved and appreciated by fans and critics.

She also has The Buckingham Murders in her kitty. In the Hansal Mehta directorial, which has been co-produced by Kareena, the actress essays the role of a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. She needs to go down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.