শুক্রবার , ৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kareena Kapoor Looks Oh So Sexy in New Photos, Reveals She’s Ready For Her Cheat Meal; See Here

kareena kapoor 2023 11 3e1e891062fbdb9c71fc001794d001e7


Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in new photos.

Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in new photos.

Kareena Kapoor shared new photos in which she was seen flaunting her Thursday night look.

Kareena Kapoor sets Instagram on fire with her latest photos. The actress, who premiered her new film The Buckingham Murders at Jio MAMI Film Festival, dressed up for a perfect Thursday night and shared pictures of her look on her social media account. In the photos, Kareena was seen wearing a pair of formal pants which she matched with a vest. She styled the outfit with a statement necklace, a watch and a massive ring. She completed her look with a pair of heels.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “I’m eating a chocolate brownie tonite …what about you? ⭐️❤️.” Tamannaah Bhatia was also in awe of Bebo. “Uff,” she commented. Fans also took to the comments section and praised Kareena. “I can’t eat tonight because you ate and left no crumbs,” a fan wrote. “Sucha slayer ❤️‍,” added another. “Babe babe babe killing it love ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” a third comment read.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena recently starred in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. The movie has been widely loved and appreciated by fans and critics.

She also has The Buckingham Murders in her kitty. In the Hansal Mehta directorial, which has been co-produced by Kareena, the actress essays the role of a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. She needs to go down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau



Source link

kareena kapoor 2023 11 3e1e891062fbdb9c71fc001794d001e7 16x9
Kareena Kapoor Looks Oh So Sexy in New Photos, Reveals She’s Ready For Her Cheat Meal; See Here
360 F 105573812 cvD4P5jo6tMPhZULX324qUYFbNpXlisD 4
Aadhaar Card: আধার কার্ডের তথ্য চুরি হতে পারে যেকোনও সময়! এখুনি লক করুন আপনার তথ্য! জানুন
wm Amir Kharsru Mahmud Chowdhurry Detained 02 11 2023 800x420
মধ্যরাতে আটক আমীর খসরু
ambee farma
অ্যামবি ফার্মার লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
