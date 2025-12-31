Kareena Kapoor Recalls Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: ‘2025 Has Been A Difficult Year For Us’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 22:26 IST

Kareena Kapoor reflected on a painful 2025, recalling Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack and thanking fans and well-wishers for standing by her family.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan as the actor reflects on a difficult 2025.

As 2025 draws to a close, Kareena Kapoor has taken a moment to reflect on what she describes as one of the most challenging years for her and her family. On the last day of the year, the actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, candidly addressing the knife attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and the emotional toll it took on their family.

Posting a picture with Saif, Kareena spoke about resilience, gratitude and the lessons the past year taught them. She acknowledged the hardships they endured but emphasised how the family chose to move forward with strength and hope.

What Kareena said about 2025

In her post, Kareena wrote, “As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year… we walked this far. 2025 has been a difficult year for us, our children and our families… but we went through it head held high, laughing and holding on. We cried a lot, we prayed and now we are here… 2025 taught us that human nature is fearless ,love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think…(red heart emoticon).”

She went on to thank everyone who supported them during the trying time, adding, “We want to thank our fans, our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us…and above all the lord almighty (folded hands emoticon) We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies, immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best ..the movies… Like I always say CHAR DI KALA. Happy new year everyone …”

Kareena’s note was met with an outpouring of love from fans and industry colleagues, many of whom praised her strength and optimism after such a turbulent year.

About Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack

Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors revealed that he was leaking spinal fluid upon arrival. The actor underwent spinal and plastic surgeries during a five-hour-long procedure and was later shifted to the ICU for close monitoring.

A piece of the knife was removed from Saif’s body during surgery. He was discharged from the hospital on January 21 after doctors confirmed that his condition had stabilised. The intruder was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who reportedly entered Saif’s residence with the intent to commit theft.

While the incident sent shockwaves through the film industry and among fans, Saif’s recovery and Kareena’s emotional message underline the family’s resolve to move forward. As they step into 2026, Kareena’s words reflect resilience, gratitude and an unshaken commitment to life and cinema.

First Published: December 31, 2025, 22:26 IST

News movies bollywood Kareena Kapoor Recalls Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: ‘2025 Has Been A Difficult Year For Us’