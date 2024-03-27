বুধবার , ২৭ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৩ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kareena Kapoor Says Raising 2 Boys ‘DIFFICULT’, Saif Ali Khan Scolds Sons: ‘Taimur Bullies Jeh…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৭, ২০২৪ ১:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
kareena kapoor saif ali khan 2024 03 a8ea50d7ebd7da9dd896c510d9888a2c


Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons.

Kareena Kapoor talks about parenthood and said that she is finding it difficult to raise two boys.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about raising her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and admitted that she finds it ‘difficult’ to raise two boys. The actress, who comes from a household that predominantly had women, said that she and Saif Ali Khan spend most of their time lately resolving Taimur and Jeh’s fights. Taimur is currently seven years old whereas Jeh turned three last month. Despite their ages, Kareena said that they already have distictive personalities.

Appearing on The Ranveer Show, Kareena confessed that Taimur and Jeh fight a lot lately. She said that Taimur ‘bullies’ him but Jeh doesn’t bow down to him. Kareena was asked what she keeps telling her boys. The actress revealed, “Right now, it’s just like ‘don’t fight with each other.’ Right now also, we were at home and I was getting ready (for this interview) and suddenly I heard Saif screaming on top of his voice. He’s yelling, ‘You will not do that, you will not…’ Because right now, it’s just about pulling them apart. They are both finding their identities right now.”

“Taimur is now the older brother so he’s like haq jamaoing and bullying him, pulling him, pushing him, the little one is just trying to be like ‘You can’t do that to me…’ So right now, Saif and me are like kya ho raha hai. It is so difficult. We didn’t think with two boys, it’s crazy. And they are both very strong individuals, you can tell from now. They have their own personality,” Kareena explained. “My younger one is like, ‘I am not going to be a pushover. This is mine, you will not come to my room,’” she added.

Bebo added that Taimur has discovered WWE and like most boys who grew up watching WWE, Taimur also attacks Jeh with his boxing gloves on. She added that their mood changes every 15 minutes, revealing that all they want is to run and have food. Despite their fights, Kareena said that Taimur doesn’t like it when Jeh gets a earful.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Crew. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

