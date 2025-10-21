Kareena Kapoor Shares Fun Filled Diwali Moments With Kids: ‘Never Lose The Child In You’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 17:08 IST

Kareena Kapoor Shares Fun Filled Diwali Moments With Kids: ‘Never Lose The Child In You’

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Diwali this year in the most heartwarming way — surrounded by her little ones, Taimur and Jeh. She shared glimpses of her festive celebration, accompanied by a cheerful caption that instantly grabbed fans’ attention.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of her Diwali celebration. Jeh and Taimur are seen playing with toys in the playzone while Saif Ali Khan is busy finding a book for them. The actress is happily enjoying the scene. “This Diwali was in the kids club. Cause never lose the child in you my friends. Love and Light Everyone…Stay blessed…” read the caption. Fans also reacted and wished the family happy Diwali.

Take a look here:

Celebs celebrated Diwali

Shah Rukh Khan shared a glimpse of his Lakshmi Puja celebration during Diwali, along with a backside view of wife Gauri. New parents Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked adorable in their twinning yellow ethnic outfits. Shraddha Kapoor was a pretty sight in a simple suit for her Diwali celebration. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated this year’s Diwali in London. Kriti Sanon celebrated Diwali with her family at home. She also seemed to make her relationship with Kabir Bahia Insta-official.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Dhanteras Celebrations Pics With Kareena Kapoor

Soha Ali Khan treated fans to a heartwarming glimpse of her family’s Dhanteras celebrations this year. She shared a series of festive photos that captured the Pataudi family’s get-together featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu. Earlier, Ibrahim Ali Khan also shared glimpse from the celebration. Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha Ali Khan shared photos from Dhantera celebration. Kareena is looking stunning in lehenga while Saif looked handsome in ethnic Dhoti and kurta. Amrita Arora is also seen attending the family celebration. “Last night had some solid gold energy #happydhanteras !!” read the caption. Fans too reacted.

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Kareena Kapoor has recently announced her next film Daarya with director Meghna Gulzar. It also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Daayra taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today. This crime-drama thriller explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice with powerhouse actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in intense, commanding roles.

