বুধবার , ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kareena Kapoor Teases Karan Johar By Saying ‘It’s Raining Men’ For Him; Latter Reacts

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৩ ১:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 15t123857.488 2023 11 c26470c63198eaf2ac4b4c2f16608b7b


Last Updated: November 15, 2023, 12:40 IST

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan share a fun banter with Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan share a fun banter with Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be gracing Karan Johar’s couch for the next episode of Koffee With Karan.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will grace Koffee with Karan next, and according to the latest promo, there’s going to be a lot of coffee spilled! Ahead of the episode’s release, the makers dropped a fun video where Alia, Kareena and Karan engaged in a fun rapid fire session which revealed fun details from Karan’s life.

During the segment, there was a question about what would Karan’s song be. Alia points out to Kareena and says ‘It would be your Poo introduction song’. Kareena then begins to sing, ‘It’s raining Men’. Karan immediately burst out laughing and added, ‘On the record it’s not raining men, I can assure.’ There was another question about Karan casting Alia and Kareena for a movie, to which the filmmaker added that they will plan something soon.

Have a look at the video:

Earlier when the promo of the episode was out, it instantly went viral. The promo opens with Alia and Kareena playfully trying to determine who is the jethani and who is the bhabhi, since Kareena and Ranbir are fist cousins, making Alia her sister-in-law. Kareena then goes on to say, in her inimitable style, “I am not anyone’s bhabhi!” Later, Karan brings up Kareena giving Gadar 2 success party a miss, hinting at her ‘history’ with the film’s lead, Ameesha Patel. In response, Kareena looks away and jokingly says, “I am ignoring Karan, as you all can see!”

Karan Johar shares a close bond with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. They are often seen partying together and photos go viral in no time. The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan with this terrific duo promises a roller coster ride full of confessions, wholesome conversations and all things in between.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

fotojet 2023 11 15t123857.488 2023 11 c26470c63198eaf2ac4b4c2f16608b7b 16x9
Kareena Kapoor Teases Karan Johar By Saying ‘It’s Raining Men’ For Him; Latter Reacts
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm rizvcodc dci bnp osksl 800x420
সকাল সাড়ে ৬টায় রিজভীর নেতৃত্বে শাহবাগে পিকেটিং
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Russian Ship 800x420
চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর ছাড়ল রাশিয়ার ৩ যুদ্ধ জাহাজ
বাংলাদেশ
1700006980 photo
Neeraj Chopra in final list for Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award | More sports News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
sex drive

These Factors can be the Reasons That May Contribute to Low Libido

 IMG 20221228 WA0017

কুমারখলীতে আমন ধান-চাল সংগ্রহের উদ্বোধন

 wm SELIM 800x416

‘মানবাধিকার ব্যবসায়ীদের মুখে চুনকালি দিয়েছেন শেখ হাসিনা’

 wm BNP Logo 750x563 1 800x416

সিসিক নির্বাচনে অংশ নেওয়ায় বিএনপির ৪২ নেতাকর্মীকে শোকজ

 wm two vkfdv dvhsdc sdcsdjcsd

জাহাজে তেলের ট্যাংকে নেমে ২ ভারতীয় নাবিকের মৃত্যু

 Top 10

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ইউনিয়ন ইন্স্যুরেন্স, পতনের শীর্ষে তাকাফুল ইসলামি লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 1641536044 photo

Ashes: Saved by the bail, Ben Stokes gets lucky in Sydney | Cricket News

 wm oilpriceindia1

মূল্যস্ফীতি সামাল দিতে পেট্রল-ডিজেলের দাম কমালো ভারত

 wm Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud AL Leader

হেফাজত নিয়ে ভাবনার কিছু নেই, টার্গেট দলকে শক্তিশালী করা

 jio 2

JioFiber Postpaid চালু করল জিও, কী কী সুবিধা রয়েছে জেনে নিন– News18 Bengali