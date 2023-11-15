Kareena Kapoor Teases Karan Johar By Saying ‘It’s Raining Men’ For Him; Latter Reacts

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will grace Koffee with Karan next, and according to the latest promo, there’s going to be a lot of coffee spilled! Ahead of the episode’s release, the makers dropped a fun video where Alia, Kareena and Karan engaged in a fun rapid fire session which revealed fun details from Karan’s life.

During the segment, there was a question about what would Karan’s song be. Alia points out to Kareena and says ‘It would be your Poo introduction song’. Kareena then begins to sing, ‘It’s raining Men’. Karan immediately burst out laughing and added, ‘On the record it’s not raining men, I can assure.’ There was another question about Karan casting Alia and Kareena for a movie, to which the filmmaker added that they will plan something soon.

Have a look at the video:

Earlier when the promo of the episode was out, it instantly went viral. The promo opens with Alia and Kareena playfully trying to determine who is the jethani and who is the bhabhi, since Kareena and Ranbir are fist cousins, making Alia her sister-in-law. Kareena then goes on to say, in her inimitable style, “I am not anyone’s bhabhi!” Later, Karan brings up Kareena giving Gadar 2 success party a miss, hinting at her ‘history’ with the film’s lead, Ameesha Patel. In response, Kareena looks away and jokingly says, “I am ignoring Karan, as you all can see!”

Karan Johar shares a close bond with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. They are often seen partying together and photos go viral in no time. The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan with this terrific duo promises a roller coster ride full of confessions, wholesome conversations and all things in between.