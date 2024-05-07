মঙ্গলবার , ৭ মে ২০২৪ | ২৪শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kareena Kapoor Turns Poo From K3G For Ibrahim Ali Khan, Says ‘Tumhara Koi Haq Nahi Ki Tum Itne Handsome Lago’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৭, ২০২৪ ৪:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
kareena ibrahim 2024 04 d9b299b175e2222a48cdc3687a69ca8e


Kareena previously teased a collab with Ibrahim.

Kareena previously teased a collab with Ibrahim.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans love her banter with Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been setting the internet on fire ever since he made his debut on Instagram. Recently, Ibrahim shared photos with F1 racer Charles Leclerc at the Miami Grand Prix which went viral on social media. The Instagram post also caught the attention of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her comment on the post has also gone viral.

Kareena took to the comments section and wrote, “Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago .” Kareena’s fans were happy to see her recreate the iconic dialogue of her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her comment went viral on Reddit.

Fans flocked to the microblogging site to express their appreciation. One person wrote, “This is really cute.” Another added, “Love their family dynamics!” One fan commented, “Aww…I find it cute.” Another added, “Step-mom love. It’s actually nice she has such a good relationship.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on April 30 and dropped stunning photos for a new campaign. Ibrahim’s debut featured the to-be actor surrounded by his grandfather and father’s legacy, dressed in royal tones. Even then, Kareena’s comment went viral. Kareena dropped a comment under his photo and wrote, “Welcome to @pumaindia Iggy ❤️ let’s shoot together soon? @iakpataudi.”

Ibrahim’s Instagram debut came ahead of his much-awaited Bollywood debut and generated quite a buzz among his fans. He will soon enter Bollywood with Sarzameen, a film from Dharma Productions that also features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Kayoze Irani, the son of Boman Irani, is the director of the movie.

In addition, he is working on a romantic comedy called Naadaniyaan, in which Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, will also be starring. The film promises to be a delightful treat for audiences. With the backing of Dharma Productions, known for its impeccable storytelling and entertaining narratives, anticipation is soaring high for this project. A source had told Pinkvilla earlier, “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan has also been in the news for the past few months due to his relationship with Palak Tiwari, the daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari. They are frequently seen visiting their friends’ parties and going on movie outings. The alleged couple has not yet disclosed their relationship.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

