Karishma Tanna Looks Her Sexiest Best As She Poses In a Swimsuit; Photos You MUST NOT Miss

Karishma Tanna’s social media is a treat for her fans. Each time she drops a picture or a video, she leaves everyone completely stunned. On Saturday morning too, the Baal Veer actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos from her recent Maldives vacation. And guess what? The clicks are now setting fire to social media.

In the pictures, Karishma Tanna can be seen posing on a beach in a colourful printed swimsuit. She accessorised her look with silver loop earrings and also wore a few bracelets in her hand. Karishma also held a jute bag as she posed sexily for the camera. In the caption of her post, Karishma simply dropped a red heart emoji. Check out here:

Here are some more pictures from Karishma Tanna’s Maldives Vacation:

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment their favourite actress. While a user called her ‘hottie’, another fan tagged Karishma as ‘gorgeous’. “You are a most beautiful and humble person in this world really I m ur very big fan,” one of the fans wrote.

Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the showbiz industry. She made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later appeared in several shows including Baal Veer, Quyamat Ki Raat, Naagin, and Bullets among others. Karishma has also participated in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also the winner of the eighth season of Bigg Boss.

Next, Karishma Tanna will be seen in the Netflix series Scoop, which will release on June 2. The show is based on the life of a crime reporter.