মঙ্গলবার , ২৪ জুন ২০২৫ | ১০ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Karisma Kapoor And Kids Head To New Delhi For Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Second Prayer Meet | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৪, ২০২৫ ২:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
Karisma Kapoor And Kids Head To New Delhi For Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Second Prayer Meet | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sunjay Kapur’s funeral was held in New Delhi on June 19. He died on June 12 in London, United Kingdom.

Karisma Kapoor And Kids Head To New Delhi For Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Second Prayer Meet

Karisma Kapoor And Kids Head To New Delhi For Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Second Prayer Meet

Karisma Kapoor along with her kids, was spotted at Mumbai airport. They were seen traveling to New Delhi to attend the second prayer meet held in memory of her late ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur. The video from the airport has been going viral.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Karisma wearing ethnic wear coming out of the car along with her daughter and son. This is a tough time for the family. She did not pose for the camera and headed towards the gate. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan were not seen. They have accompanied them at the first prayer meet.

Watch the video here

The first prayer meet was also held in New Delhi. Karisma was accompanied by their children, Samaira and Kiaan, while her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan were also present. Karisma was seen offering prayers alongside Sunjay’s wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, while Samaira and Kiaan also joined them in the emotional tribute.

Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev came together to offer prayers for Sunjay Kapur during his prayer meet held in Delhi. Visuals from the gathering showed Karisma standing beside her children, Samaira and Kiaan, while Sunjay’s wife, Priya Sachdev, was seated in a chair in front of them.

Sunjay Kapur’s funeral was held in New Delhi on June 19. Karisma looked devastated as she consoled her children at their father’s funeral. Kareena stood by her sister like a rock during the difficult time. In a series of photos that went viral, Kiaan was seen crying inconsolably during the last rites.

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and businessman Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 in London, United Kingdom. He was 53. He suffered a fatal heart attack during a polo match. Reports indicate that the incident occurred when he accidentally swallowed a bee mid-game, which triggered a severe allergic reaction that proved fatal despite immediate medical attention.

Sunjay Kapur was previously married to designer Nandita Mahtani. Their marriage lasted twoyears before they separated in 2003. He married Karisma in 2003. They parted ways in 2014, and their highly publicised divorce was finalised in 2016. They have two children together – a 20-year-old daughter named Samaira and 14-year-old son named Kiaan. Sunjay later married Priya Kapur, with whom he has son Azarias. Safira is his half-daughter, wife Priya’s daughter from her previous marriage to businessman-actor, Vikram Chatwal. Sunjay Kapur is also survived by his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More

    First Published:
