Karisma Kapoor Bled From Metal Dress, Refused To Delay Biwi No. 1 Shoot With Salman Khan | Bollywood News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Karisma Kapoor Bled From Metal Dress, Refused To Delay Biwi No. 1 Shoot With Salman Khan | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Karisma Kapoor Bled From Metal Dress, Refused To Delay Biwi No. 1 Shoot With Salman Khan | Bollywood News


Ashley Rebello reveals Karisma Kapoor continued filming Biwi No 1 despite bleeding from a metal dress that pricked her during a dance sequence.

Karisma Kapoor pushed through a metal dress injury on the Biwi No 1 set.

Karisma Kapoor pushed through a metal dress injury on the Biwi No 1 set.

Karisma Kapoor has always been known for her discipline on set, but a memory shared by costume designer Ashley Rebello has thrown new light on just how committed she was during her ’90s peak. A moment from Biwi No 1, unseen by the audience and unnoticed even by Karisma at the time, shows the level of physical discomfort she had to face without a single complaint.

Ashley Rebello recalls the moment he noticed blood on her costume

Speaking to Galatta India, Ashley described how a striking metal dress created for a song in Biwi No 1 ended up hurting Karisma mid-performance. While she continued dancing, he suddenly realised something was wrong.

He recalled, “We were doing a song in Biwi No 1 where I gave Karisma a metal dress, and while she was doing her steps, the metal pricked her, and she was bleeding throughout. I spotted red coming on to the gold dress.”

Ashley said the shoot came to a halt the moment they realised she was injured. But even then, Karisma refused to delay work.

Karisma Kapoor insisted on finishing the shoot despite the injury

Ashley shared that the choreographer politely suggested they return the next day, but Karisma chose to push through. According to him, “Karisma said no, it’s a full set. Such a professional person… We shot and we finished the whole thing, and then I changed the outfit the next day.” To prevent further harm, the team added a bandage beneath the dress and covered it with a skin-coloured fabric before placing the metal outfit back on.

Karisma Kapoor didn’t even realise she was hurt

Ashley said that what surprised him most was Karisma’s reaction after he asked why she didn’t alert anyone earlier. He said she told him, “Ashley, at that time, I didn’t think this would happen. I didn’t even realise when this happened’. She’s such a dedicated actress.”

Karisma Kapoor recent works

Karisma recently appeared in Netflix’s Dining with the Kapoors, alongside her family. Before that, she was seen in the 2024 film Murder Mubarak. Even today, stories from her sets remind fans why she was one of the hardest-working performers of the ’90s and 2000s.

December 04, 2025, 12:40 IST

