শনিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karisma Kapoor Shares Unseen Throwback Photo With Mother Babita, Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan; See Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৯, ২০২৪ ১২:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
karisma kareena 2024 03 610ab9f6177ed8319de1aec8d45ff7f5


Last Updated: March 09, 2024, 11:43 IST

Karisma Kapoor shares a rare photo

Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in Murder Mubarak and the cast also includes Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and others

Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for her next release Murder Mubarak with Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. Well, she is also very active on social media and on Friday Karisma treated fans with an unseen photo featuring mother and veteran actress Babita and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a rare throwback photo. In the photo, we can see Karisma posing with her mother, Babita, and sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The nostalgic picture has quickly captured the hearts of netizens. She shared the photo on International Women’s Day. All three ladies are looking very beautiful.

Take a look here:

karisma kareena 2024 03 54ec3b145799a46fc9e9551aeac6bc4d

Coming to Murder Mubarak, the film is set to star in Netflix. During the trailer launch event, Karisma discussed her approach to selecting film projects. It boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati.

Speaking about the trailer launch, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Our film is a journey into the depths of intrigue, where every twist and turn unveils a new layer of mystery and entertainment. Set at the Delhi Royal Club, it’s a suspense-filled tale filled with secrets. What truly sets this project apart is the passion and dedication poured into every aspect of its creation. From script to screen, ‘Murder Mubarak’ is a labor of love that we can’t wait to share with audiences. It’s a testament to the incredible talent and commitment of everyone involved. Partnering with Netflix has granted us the opportunity to share this entertaining murder mystery narrative with a global audience, amplifying the reach and impact of our storytelling.”

The trailer takes viewers to the heart of New Delhi’s upper class, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace of an elite club. As the polished facade begins to crumble, club members find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, testing their loyalties and blurring the lines between innocence and guilt. Leading the investigation is Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a determined cop with his own unique methods. He’s set on uncovering the club members’ darkest secrets in this murder mystery.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Source link

