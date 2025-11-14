Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Says Fees Unpaid For 2 Months, Delhi HC Says ‘Don’t Want Melodrama’ | Movies News

Last Updated: November 14, 2025, 22:28 IST

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, said that under a matrimonial decree, Sunjay Kapur was responsible for funding his children’s education and expenses

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the fees of one of them, who is studying at a university in the United States, have not been paid for the past two months.

The claim was made before Justice Jyoti Singh, who cautioned the parties not to make the proceedings “melodramatic.” She instructed the legal team representing Priya Kapur, the widow of the late Sunjay Kapur, to ensure that such matters are resolved outside court in future and are not brought before the bench again.

The hearing was part of a larger dispute in which Samaira Kapur and her brother are challenging the validity of their late father’s purported will, which reportedly involves assets worth around Rs 30,000 crore.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children, said that under a matrimonial decree, Sunjay Kapur was responsible for funding his children’s education and expenses. He claimed that the estate of the children is currently under the control of Priya Kapur, and the fees for Samaira, who is studying in the US, have not been paid for two months.

However, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, rejected the claim as baseless and fabricated. He maintained that Priya has consistently provided for the children and that all dues, including the university fees, have already been paid. Nayar also suggested that the issue was raised in court to attract media attention.

The proceedings also involved discussions on an interim injunction filed by the Kapoor siblings, seeking to prevent Priya Kapur from disposing of any assets belonging to their late father. The court has scheduled further arguments on the matter for next week.

The children have previously questioned the authenticity of the will and, in court, referred to Priya Kapur as a “Cinderella stepmother,” alleging that she prioritises her own interests over theirs. In response, Priya informed the court that the children have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.

Earlier, the court had directed Priya Kapur to submit a detailed list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets.

(With inputs form PTI)

