শনিবার, ০৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’ | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় নোয়াখালীতে গভীর রাতে শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ করলেন ছাত্রদল নেতা রকি India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Vizag set for another Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma show Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC | Bollywood News US President Donald Trump all smiles as he wins FIFA’s new peace prize | Football News Akhanda 2 ‘Coming Very Soon With A New Date’, Say Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film | Telugu Cinema News আফগান-পাকিস্তান সীমান্তে ফের গোলাগুলি England 334/10 in 76.2 Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: Momentum with Australia as they aim to extend lead vs England Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Couldn’t Make It To Kajol’s Chat Show Two Much, Says ‘I Have Seen All Episodes’ | Bollywood News ‘Fish market’: India’s World Cup winner blasts IndiGo after being stranded for 12 hours | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

This comes a day after Priya’s lawyer also slammed Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur and called her allegations of concealing the late industrialists’ assets ‘baseless’.

font
Priya's lawyer presented a payment receipt of Rs 95 lakh in court.

Priya’s lawyer presented a payment receipt of Rs 95 lakh in court.

Amid the ongoing legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s will, his widow, Priya Sachdev, has now informed the Delhi High Court that contrary to the claims, school fees of Karisma Kapoor’s daughter have been paid.

As reported by Law Beat, Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan, appearing for Priya, made the submission before Justice Jyoti Singh during the recent hearing. He was responding to an argument made by counsel representing Karisma Kapoor and her children, who had claimed that two months’ fees of Rs 95 lakh remained unpaid.

Calling the allegation ‘factually incorrect’, Trehan told the court Karisma’s daughter’s semester fees have already been paid. She also claimed that Priya had been independently bearing all educational and living expenses of the children since Sunjay Kapur’s death. The lawyer also produced a payment receipt of Rs 95 lakh and informed the court that the next installment is due in December.

This comes a day after Priya’s lawyer Rajiv Nayar slammed Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur and called her allegations of concealing the late industrialists’ assets ‘baseless and reckless’. “I have filed a detailed list of assets, and every transaction is in the list of assets… No money has been moved abroad,” he said.

Priya’s legal team further addressed Rani’s allegations that Sunjay was getting a salary of Rs 60 crore and added, “Mr Kapur was a director (in AIPL0 for the year 2023-24 when he received a salary of ₹10 crore for that financial year. For that financial year, he also received a one-time bonus of ₹50 crore. Out of that, a TDS of ₹23.5 crore was deducted and he got ₹ 36.5 crore in hand. Out of that ₹28.5 crore was spent on the purchase of immovable assets, properties in London.”

Ever since businessman Sunjay Kapur’s death, his family has been fighting over his will and assets. Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved the Delhi High Court to demand a share in the assets of their late father, Sunjay Kapur. In their petition, the two children claimed that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, forged Sunjay’s will.

Recently, the children also filed a new petition against Priya Sachdev seeking to stop her from transferring or altering any of Sunjay’s assets until the matter is resolved. While Karisma is not directly involved in the legal battle of her former husband’s inheritance drama, she is representing her children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 06, 2025, 10:23 IST

News movies bollywood Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’ | Bollywood News

Kiran Rao Shares Funny Yet Frustrating Note After IndiGo Delay Ruins Her Tokyo Trip: ‘How Delhi Is Doing…’ | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় নোয়াখালীতে গভীর রাতে শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ করলেন ছাত্রদল নেতা রকি

খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় নোয়াখালীতে গভীর রাতে শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ করলেন ছাত্রদল নেতা রকি

Akhanda 2 ‘Coming Very Soon With A New Date’, Say Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film | Telugu Cinema News

Akhanda 2 ‘Coming Very Soon With A New Date’, Say Makers Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film | Telugu Cinema News

আফগান-পাকিস্তান সীমান্তে ফের গোলাগুলি

আফগান-পাকিস্তান সীমান্তে ফের গোলাগুলি

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Couldn’t Make It To Kajol’s Chat Show Two Much, Says ‘I Have Seen All Episodes’ | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Couldn’t Make It To Kajol’s Chat Show Two Much, Says ‘I Have Seen All Episodes’ | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Beats Saiyaara, Earns Rs 27 Crore | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Beats Saiyaara, Earns Rs 27 Crore | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST