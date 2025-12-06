Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 10:23 IST

This comes a day after Priya’s lawyer also slammed Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur and called her allegations of concealing the late industrialists’ assets ‘baseless’.

Priya’s lawyer presented a payment receipt of Rs 95 lakh in court.

Amid the ongoing legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s will, his widow, Priya Sachdev, has now informed the Delhi High Court that contrary to the claims, school fees of Karisma Kapoor’s daughter have been paid.

As reported by Law Beat, Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan, appearing for Priya, made the submission before Justice Jyoti Singh during the recent hearing. He was responding to an argument made by counsel representing Karisma Kapoor and her children, who had claimed that two months’ fees of Rs 95 lakh remained unpaid.

Calling the allegation ‘factually incorrect’, Trehan told the court Karisma’s daughter’s semester fees have already been paid. She also claimed that Priya had been independently bearing all educational and living expenses of the children since Sunjay Kapur’s death. The lawyer also produced a payment receipt of Rs 95 lakh and informed the court that the next installment is due in December.

This comes a day after Priya’s lawyer Rajiv Nayar slammed Sunjay’s mother Rani Kapur and called her allegations of concealing the late industrialists’ assets ‘baseless and reckless’. “I have filed a detailed list of assets, and every transaction is in the list of assets… No money has been moved abroad,” he said.

Priya’s legal team further addressed Rani’s allegations that Sunjay was getting a salary of Rs 60 crore and added, “Mr Kapur was a director (in AIPL0 for the year 2023-24 when he received a salary of ₹10 crore for that financial year. For that financial year, he also received a one-time bonus of ₹50 crore. Out of that, a TDS of ₹23.5 crore was deducted and he got ₹ 36.5 crore in hand. Out of that ₹28.5 crore was spent on the purchase of immovable assets, properties in London.”

Ever since businessman Sunjay Kapur’s death, his family has been fighting over his will and assets. Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved the Delhi High Court to demand a share in the assets of their late father, Sunjay Kapur. In their petition, the two children claimed that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, forged Sunjay’s will.

Recently, the children also filed a new petition against Priya Sachdev seeking to stop her from transferring or altering any of Sunjay’s assets until the matter is resolved. While Karisma is not directly involved in the legal battle of her former husband’s inheritance drama, she is representing her children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 06, 2025, 10:23 IST

News movies bollywood Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter’s School Fees Is ‘Fully Paid’: Priya Sachdev Tells Delhi HC