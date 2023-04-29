শনিবার , ২৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Karthi Reveals Surya Reaction After Watching Ponniyin Selvan With Jyothika Exclusive

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৯, ২০২৩ ১২:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
suriya karthi


Karthi spoke about his brother Suriya's thoughts on Ponniyin Selvan.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Karthi spoke about his brother Suriya’s thoughts on Ponniyin Selvan.

Karthi opens up about his brother, superstar Suriya’s reaction to Ponniyin Selvan. Karthi played a vital role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus.

While Karthi had already proved his mettle as an actor with films like Madras (2014), Oopiri (2016), Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017) and Kaithi (2019), it was filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s epic historical action-adventure film Ponniyin Selvan I that brought him pan-Indian recognition. Karthi’s portrayal of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the prince of Vaanar clan, won him wide critical acclaim. The second installment in the franchise, Ponniyin Selvan II, also brought him appreciation.

And now, in an exclusive interaction with News18, he reveals how his brother, superstar Surya, reacted after he watched him playing Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan on the big screen for the first time. Karthi tells us that Surya watched it along with his wife, actor Jyothika’s family, and was in awe of the magnum opus. “Interestingly, my brother watched the film – the Tamil version with subtitles – with his in-laws in Bombay in a theatre full of non-Tamil speaking audience. All of them loved it. He was very proud of it. He said, ‘What Tamil cinema could achieve makes me very proud.’” And what was his feedback for his younger brother? “He had some lovely things to say about the whole film. But he didn’t have any special words for me,” shares Karthi with a laugh.

But his association with Ponniyin Selvan goes back a long way as his father, veteran actor Sivakumar, was approached by legendary actor and late politician Marudhur Gopalan Ramachandran, better known as MGR, when he first announced the screen adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel in 1959. Talking about it, Karthi says, “Even before Kamal (Haasan) sir was supposed to make Ponniyin Selvan, MGR got the rights and he wanted to make it. He wanted my dad to play Arunmozhi Varman.” For the unversed, the Vikram (2022) actor had intended on making the film in 1989 and even announced the cast but his plans didn’t materialise.

With the Ponniyin Selvan baton being passed on from one actor to another across generations, Karthi feels fortunate to be able to be a part of the film, which the fraternity wanted to helm for the longest time. “All of us have received lots of appreciation for this film. It was written 70 years back and the fan following that each character in the film has, has made them almost like superstars. They have received love over generations. When the audience saw somebody bringing them alive onscreen for the first time, they were filled with a whole lot of excitement. They have always looked at actors from different generations playing these parts. And finally, we, from this generation, got to do them. And the audience fell in love with all the characters,” he elaborates.

Apart from the accolades that came his way from critics and members of the film fraternity, the Kaatru Veliyidai (2017) and Paruthiveeran (2007) actor also won the hearts of the audience, particularly children, for his comic timing, physical prowess and impish charm in the film. Speaking about it, he remarks, “A lot of children want to be called Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan and not by their names. I’ve met so many kids who came home and wanted to change their names to Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (laughs).”

On a related note, Ponniyin Selvan II hit the theatres on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

titas chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury

Titas Chowdhury, senior sub-editor at News18, lives for and writes about cinema and 90s music. Interviewing celebrities, writing about latest trends iRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm khaleda jiz okl csk
বিকেলে হাসপাতালে নেওয়া হবে খালেদা জিয়াকে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
32 3
২৬ বছর পর যাবজ্জীবন সাজাপ্রাপ্ত পলাতক আসামি গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm advanced precision kill wea
লন্ডনের কাছে অস্ত্র বিক্রিতে মার্কিন পররাষ্ট্র দফতরের অনুমোদন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ranir dighi okl al
রাণীর দিঘী থেকে অজ্ঞাত ব্যক্তির লাশ উদ্ধার
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
samantha ruth prabhu shah rukh khan deepika padukone

Samantha To Appear With Akshay Kumar On KWK 7; Deepika Padukone in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan?

 y 1

youtube-new-feature-of-zoom-in-and-zoom-out, জুম ইন আউট নিয়ে আসছে ইউ টিউব – News18 Bangla

 mithun chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty Remembers Bappi Lahiri, Says ‘Bappi Da I Will Miss You Forever and Ever’

 alia akansha

Alia Bhatt is ‘So Proud’ of Bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor as She Appears in Monica, O My Darling

 dde1512f 9231 4833 ade7 32a82be2d88c 16x9 788x442 1543127407882

তিউনিসিয়া উপকূলে নৌকাডুবিতে ৩৩ বাংলাদেশি উদ্ধার

 baldness alert

টাক পড়া কেউ ঠেকাতে পারবে না…! আজ থেকেই বন্ধ করুন এই পানীয়! বিরাট ‘ভুল’ ফাঁস করল গবেষণা health Risk drinking soda and sugary drink everyday can increase hair fall risk claims RESEARCH – News18 Bangla

 Milind

এই উইকেন্ডে ভক্তদের নতুন অভ্যেস খোঁজার চ্যালেঞ্জ ছুড়লেন মিলিন্দ, জানালেন নিজেরটাও!– News18 Bangla

 kareena kapoor khan 1

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Make Sustainability Look Sexy at the Grand Finale

 hair care

5 Things You Should Keep in Mind That May Lead to Hair Loss

 image 87703 1682416672

শেখ হাসিনাকে জাপানে লাল গালিচা সংবর্ধনা