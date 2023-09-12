Karthi Says His Family Was in Chaos at AR Rahman Chennai Concert: ‘Knowing ARR, He Would Be…’

Tamil actor Karthi revealed his family was also present in the chaos at AR Rahman’s concert in Chennai on Sunday. Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), the Ponniyin Selvan star shared that his family was also affected by the mismanagement of the concert. However, he doesn’t blame AR Rahman for it. He said that he knows the musician must be affected by the way things unfolded and the actor wants the organisers to take responsibility for the mismanagement.

“We have known and loved Rahman sir for more than 3 decades now… What happened during the concert was unfortunate. However, knowing sir he would be immensely affected by it. My family too was at the concert amid the chaos but I stay with #ARRahman sir and I hope the event organizers take responsibility. I request all the fans to choose love over hate as Rahman sir always gave his love to all. #LoveAboveHate,” he wrote.

Even music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja sided with AR Rahman. He shared a statement on X, expressing his thoughts on the incident. “Organising an event of the magnitude of a concert is an immensely complex task, involving numerous moving parts, from logistics and crowd control to traffic management. As unfortunate as it is, mishaps such as overcrowding and other unforeseen problems have happened during concerts of such magnitude, owing to several reasons including organisational missteps. Even with the best intentions, things can go awry, causing intense distress to the very people who make our music meaningful – our fans (sic),” he wrote.

“It’s crucial that event producers and organisers reflect upon this incident. As performers, we place our trust in these producers to ensure that everything runs smoothly and our fans, are well taken care of while we’re on stage. It is truly disheartening to witness such a situation unfold and it even urges artists, including myself to take on an active role in the planning & safety measures (sic),” Yuvan Shankar Raja added. He concluded his note by saying. “As a fellow musician, I empathise with the situation and stand by AR Rahman, considering the unfortunate events, especially when the concert was intended to give the fans a memorable night, for all the right reasons (sic).”

AR Rahman hosted a concert on Sunday night in Chennai. Many fans were not allowed to enter the premise despite having a valid ticket due to overcrowding and many women claimed that they were molested and groped at the event.