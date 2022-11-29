মঙ্গলবার , ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৪ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kartik Aaryan Documents Prep For Freddy In Intriguing BTS Video, Says ‘From Gaining 14 Kgs To…’

নভেম্বর ২৯, ২০২২ ১০:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
The teasers and promotional clips of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Freddy have amped up the excitement of fans. Freddy features Kartik in a different and terrifying avatar as the actor gears up to set his best foot forward. Kartik dropped a making of the Freddy video showcasing his transformation into the role of a psychopath.

This Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer movie is centred around a lonely, shy and naive Freddy Ginwala, who is a dentist by the day and turns into a psychopathic killer at night. From his body language to his physical appearance, Kartik had to undergo immense changes to look convincing in his character portrayal. Now, adding to the excitement of the fans, Kartik shared a video showing him slipping into the character of Freddy.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor pays attention to the smallest details of his character. He even learned the tricks of the trade from a real-life dentist. The actor can be seen attending to his mock patients as he effortlessly picked up mannerisms of Freddy.

“From gaining 14 kgs to going to a Clinic and learning skills from a dentist. Becoming Freddy has been one unforgettable journey for me. Pushing my boundaries mentally and physically to forget my real self and turn into Freddy for the reel. Glad to have worked with an amazing team for this challenging on-screen transformation,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Check out the video here-

Soon, the actor’s fans rallied to the comment section to share their excitement. A few fans wrote comments like, “Just 2 days left. Can’t wait to enter the dark world of Freddy!”, and “Can’t wait for 2nd December now”. A few other fans praised the actor for his hard work and dropped comments saying, “So proud of you K.A”, “Killaah Aaryan” and “The way you have put your everything to make this role darker, you’ll get your appreciation for sure”.

Freddy will be taking the digital route and hitting the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022. The movie also stars Alaya F and Jeniffer Piccinato among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

