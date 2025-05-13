Kartik Aaryan Drops Mirror Selfie With Sreeleela From Set, Teases Diwali 2025 Release

Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 00:50 IST

Kartik Aaryan is keeping the excitement alive with back-to-back projects and a brand-new on-set update. On Tuesday, the actor shared a cheerful mirror selfie with actress Sreeleela, confirming that they’ve wrapped a major schedule for their upcoming film. “Long but a very fulfilling Schedule Wrap #Diwali2025,” Kartik wrote in the caption, hinting at a festive release.

While the film is yet to be officially titled, it is widely believed to be Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu. Kartik and Sreeleela appear casual and relaxed in the behind-the-scenes snap, but the buzz around the movie suggests this one’s anything but ordinary. Kartik is reportedly set to sport a rugged look with long hair and a beard for the film. With Basu’s unique storytelling and Kartik’s popularity, the Diwali 2025 release has already piqued curiosity.

Beyond this romantic drama, Kartik has a packed slate ahead. He’s teaming up once again with director Sameer Vidwans for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy scheduled for a February 13, 2026 release. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows their earlier collaboration Satyaprem Ki Katha. While the plot remains under wraps, the genre and timing suggest it’ll be a Valentine’s Day special.

But the most unexpected twist in Kartik’s upcoming lineup is Nagzilla, a fantasy comedy where he plays an ichchadhari naag. The film is being helmed by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and promises an eccentric storyline with Kartik in a never-before-seen avatar. He even shared a dramatic motion poster recently, featuring a shirtless Kartik in a snake lair, looking over a cityscape.

“Insaanon wali pichharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar… #Naagzilla – Naag lok ka Pehla kaand. Funnn phailaane aa raha hu main,” Kartik wrote in his caption.

Nagzilla is slated to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, just ahead of Naag Panchami.

