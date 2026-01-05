Kartik Aaryan Is Vacationing With A Mystery Girl In Goa? Viral Beach Pics Set Reddit On Fire | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 23:38 IST

Reddit users speculate Kartik Aaryan is holidaying with a mystery woman in Goa after beach photos from the same location go viral.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has once again found himself at the centre of social media speculation after photos from his recent Goa vacation began doing the rounds on Reddit. Netizens are convinced the actor may not be travelling alone, with users claiming that a “mystery girl” was also spotted holidaying at the same beach location.

The discussion gained momentum after Kartik shared a laid-back picture from Goa, showing him relaxing by the beach. Soon after, Reddit users pointed out that a woman named ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????, reportedly from Greece, had also posted photos from what appeared to be the exact same spot. Screenshots comparing the images began circulating, with users highlighting similarities in the background, including the beach setup, loungers, and even what looked like the same towel placement.

Reddit spots similarities, fuels speculation

According to Reddit threads, users compared the images, claiming that the beach beds, angle of the sea, and towel patterns matched closely in both posts. This led to speculation that Kartik and the woman might be vacationing together. Some commenters even alleged that Kartik was following the woman on social media until the photos started gaining traction online. However, it is important to note that News18 cannot independently verify these claims or the authenticity of the assumptions being made online.

Very little information is publicly available about the woman, though Reddit users claim she is currently studying in the UK. With no confirmation from either party, the rumours remain firmly in the realm of online speculation. Kartik Aaryan has not commented on or addressed the viral chatter so far.

Kartik on growth, past relationships and moving forward

Amid the buzz around his personal life, Kartik recently spoke candidly about emotional growth and reconnecting professionally with a former partner. Reflecting on his past relationship with Ananya Panday, the actor told Filmfare that time has helped both of them evolve.

“She and I understand each other a lot. It’s been a journey. We’ve had our moments in life, and we’ve seen the ups and downs. And somewhere down the line, I’ve realised that both of us, as individuals, have really evolved and grown into that space,” he said.

Emphasising that not all breakups end on a bitter note, Kartik added, “Mine and Ananya’s relationship has never been about hatred or love-hate. It’s always been love, love, love, irrespective of the situation in life. I’ve always had a soft corner for her, and I would like to believe she has that for me, too.”

He further acknowledged emotional maturity, saying, “So yes, we’ve evolved. There was a certain kiddish nature that both of us had earlier. You mature with time. That childishness is still there inside, but it’s a bit more curbed now. And that’s okay.”

Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

First Published: January 05, 2026, 23:38 IST