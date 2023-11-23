বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar Announce New Film; Bhumi Pednekar Hospitalised With Dengue

fotojet 2023 11 22t222225.925 2023 11 5ef9d77e66b5913b92d8e5d923c7d3c9


Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar Announce New Film; Bhumi Pednekar Hospitalised Due To Dengue

From Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar ending their feud and announcing new film to Bhumi Pednekar being hospitalised due to dengue, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have finally buried the hatchet, two years after the casting controversy surrounding now-shelved movie Dostana 2. Karan Johar on Wednesday took to his official Instagram account to announce a movie with Kartik on the actor’s 33rd birthday. The film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. Karan shared the big news on social media.

For More: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar END Feud Rumours, Announce New Film Together After Dostana 2 Fiasco

Bhumi Pednekar has been hospitalised. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning and revealed that she had been diagnosed with dengue. She shared a selfie from her hospital bed and revealed that the “last few days were extremely tough”. Bhumi further urged her fans to take care of themselves amid increasing pollution levels.

For More : Bhumi Pednekar Hospitalised Due To Dengue, Actress Shares Photo and Says ‘Last Few Days Were…’

Shah Rukh Khan has seemingly shared the first review of The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut. The film is set to release this December. The Khan family is also gearing for SRK’s hat-trick at the box office with Dunki. While fans are excited for both titles, a fan asked Shah Rukh during an Ask SRK session on Wednesday what he was more excited for — Dunki or The Archies. As he replied to the fan, SRK seemingly shared his review of the film as well.

For More: The Archies FIRST Review Out: SRK Seemingly Shares His Verdict on Suhana Khan’s Debut Film

Salman Khan’s security tackled a man breaking security to meet the superstar at the Mumbai airport. On Wednesday, the Tiger 3 star was seen returning from Goa after attending IFFI. Salman was surrounded by not only his own team of bodyguards but also the Y+ security team that was alloted to him after he received death threats. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Salman was seen making his way out of the airport and his team clearing the way for him. As Salman headed for his car, a man was seen trying to give the actor a bouquet of flower.

For More: Salman Khan’s Bodyguards PUSH Man Aside After He Breaches Security, Video Goes Viral

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande lost her cool after she caught her husband Vicky Jain lying in front of other housemates. It all started when Munawar Faruqui questioned whether or not Vicky, who stays in ‘Dimaag ka ghar’ on the show, shared his food with Isha Malviya and others. Isha, who is currently staying in ‘Dil ka ghar’, told Munawar that it was Khanzaadi from ‘Dum ka ghar’ who first ate food cooked by Dimaag room members. However, Vicky and Khanzaadi denied Isha’s claim.

For More: Ankita Lokhande Loses Calm, Throws ‘Chappal’ at Husband Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17; Know Why

