রবিবার , ১৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩
Kartik Aaryan Lands In Trouble With Mumbai Traffic Police After Siddhivinayak Temple Visit

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৯, ২০২৩ ১১:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kartik aaryan schooled by mumbai traffic police


Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 11:02 IST

Kartik Aaryan was schooled by Mumbai Traffic Police For Parking His Vehicle At The Wrong Spot.

Kartik Aaryan was schooled by Mumbai Traffic Police For Parking His Vehicle At The Wrong Spot.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police issued a challan to Kartik Aaryan in a quirky way.

After Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is back to entertain his fans with his latest action film Shehzada, a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. When the film was released this Friday, the actor visited Siddhivinayak Temple with his parents to offer their prayers. But the actor landed himself in trouble with the Traffic police who issued him a challan for parking his luxurious Lamborghini Urus in the no parking zone.

On Saturday, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police shared the picture of the car on their timeline along with a witty caption, a play of words from Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It read, “Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that ‘Shehzadaas’ can flout traffic rules. # RulesAajKalAndForever.”

Reacting to this quirky way of issuing a ticket, several netizens were thoroughly impressed while others pointed out traffic discrepancies that’ve been looked over. One of them wrote, “It’s nice to make an example. But such proactive duty needs to be practiced all over the city.” Another comment read, “Sirf ek ‘Shehzada’ ko fine maarke aapko lag raha hai ke ‘Dhamaka’ kar diya. Lekin is Mumbai ki ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ mein aise shahazade har nukkad pe milenge. Yeh kaisi ‘Luka Chuppi’ khel rahe ho aap? Kabhi toh wrong side drivers ka bhi ‘Punchnama’ karo ji.”

Meanwhile, talking about Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, the film’s first-day box office collection is out. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the first-day collection of Shehzada. He shared that the movie minted Rs 6 crores on its opening day, and has remained dull in mass circuits. However, the movie may recover its pace on the second day, since it’s a holiday on Shivratri, which may lead to improved business.

Entertainment Bureau

