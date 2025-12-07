Kartik Aaryan Makes Surprise Entry At Club, Grooves To Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Track | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 14:37 IST

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer was released on Kartik’s birthday and the film is gearing up for release on December 25

Kartik Aaryan Makes Surprise Entry At Club, Grooves To Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Track

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his next film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Ananya Panday. Recently, after attending his sister’s wedding, he was seen making a surprise appearance at a nightclub in Mumbai. The video immediately went viral as the actor was seen dancing to the title track of the upcoming romantic drama.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Kartik Aaryan dancing to the song and entertaining the audience. He made an unexpected entrance at the club, and fans were not expecting this. Fans also reacted with heart emojis. The title track was released earlier, and it received immense love. It also crossed 100 million views in a few hours.

Watch the video here:

Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The trailer, released on Kartik’s birthday, gave audiences a taste of the film’s engaging chemistry and original story. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously worked with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha, and is supported by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, as well as producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. The film will be released on December 25.

Kartik Aaryan Pens Emotional Note For His Sister

Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, recently got married to Tejashwi Singh. Their wedding celebrations took place in their hometown, Gwalior, and the actor was seen celebrating wholeheartedly with his family and loved ones. Several pictures and videos from Kritika’s wedding functions went viral on social media, and Kartik was seen having a blast at his sister’s wedding. Now, Kartik Aaryan has shared some unseen pictures from his sister’s wedding and penned a deeply emotional note for her. He wrote that he has seen her grow from a little girl into a graceful bride, and that he’s incredibly proud of the woman she has become.

In his note for his sister, Kartik wrote, “There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my Kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment! Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength. I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared. And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side.”

‘No One Asked My Permission’: Rajiv Rai Angered By Saat Samundar Beats

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai is unhappy with Dharma Productions after discovering that the announcement promo of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri—the upcoming rom-com reuniting Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday—briefly used the opening beats of his iconic Vishwatma (1992) track Saat Samundar. The 32-second teaser dropped in December 2024, but its background cue sparked an unexpected copyright battle.

In a conversation with mid-day, Rai said he was taken aback when he heard the familiar beats in the teaser and instructed his legal team to contact both Dharma Productions and Saregama, the music label that holds rights to several of his songs. According to Rai, neither party approached him for permission.

“Saat Samundar’s beats are not there in the latest teaser, I’m not sure if it’s used in the movie,” he clarified. “But they can’t use the beats like this, especially when nobody asked my permission. It’s a bad trend where filmmakers use old songs and claim they’ve taken the rights from the music company.”

