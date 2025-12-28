Kartik Aaryan Reveals ‘Most Favourite Scene’ From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 14:16 IST

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s new film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released on Christmas and has performed well at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan Reveals ‘Most Favourite Scene’ From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have been getting an overwhelming response for their recently released film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film is going strong at the box office. Recently, the actor opened up about one of his most cherished moments from the film. The actor revealed his “most favourite scene” from the movie, sparking curiosity and enthusiasm among audiences.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared a scene video featuring him and Jackie Shroff. He mentioned that this is his favourite clip. Fans reacted too. One of the fans wrote, “I went to see you as Ray Mehra and I got to see your Sonu Sharma chocolatey boy era again in this movie you know what exactly the audience want.” Another wrote, “Seeing you getting so much love and appreciation for your character as Ray Mehra making my heart happy and emotional at the very same time.”

Watch the video here:

Kartik Aaryan’s Film Collects Rs 8 Crore On Day 1

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s new film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released on Christmas and has performed well at the box office. Despite facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, the movie earned a solid opening and is expected to gain momentum over the weekend. According to the latest post by Kartik Aaryan, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs 8.46 crore on its first day. The film saw an overall footfall of 34.56% on day one. Evening shows recorded the highest attendance at 41.36%, followed closely by night shows at 40.23%. Afternoon shows had a turnout of 38.48%, while morning shows saw the lowest footfall at 18.18%.

The opening day collections of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri are notably lower compared to Kartik Aaryan’s earlier films. His 2022 Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opened to Rs 14.11 crore, while Love Aaj Kal 2 earned Rs 12.4 crore on its first day. Meanwhile, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, also directed by Sameer Vidwans, collected Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Plot And Cast

Tu Meri Main Tera is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, and Namah Pictures’ Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously helmed Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Christmas 2025.

This marks Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Dharma Productions and his second project with Namah Pictures and director Sameer Vidwans after Satyaprem Ki Katha. On December 15, the makers submitted a reworked version of the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per reports, the film’s certified runtime stands at 145 minutes and 41 seconds, or 2 hours, 25 minutes, and 41 seconds.

First Published: December 28, 2025, 14:16 IST

News movies bollywood Kartik Aaryan Reveals ‘Most Favourite Scene’ From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri