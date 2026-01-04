Kartik Aaryan Says He Was A ‘Guest’ At His Sister Kritika’s Wedding: ‘I Danced For Free’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 21:13 IST

Kartik Aaryan said that he attended his sister Kritika Tiwari’s wedding as a guest. He joked that he danced at the wedding for free, and didn’t charge a single penny.

Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika Tiwari got married to Tejashwi Singh last month

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is receiving a good response to his work in the recently released film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, has shared that he wasn’t a family member but a guest in his sister’s wedding.

The actor graced the latest episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The great Indian Kapil Show’ with co-star Ananya Panday, and opened up about the wedding festivities of her sister Kritika Tiwari.

He told the show host Kapil Sharma, “Everything was done by mother and my sister. I was the guest in my own family’s wedding festivities. I also danced at the wedding for free, my sister didn’t give me a single penny”.

Elsewhere in the show, Kartik and actress Ananya called out red flags, green flags and relationship rules of this generation. The actors unraveled that Gen Z actually wants from love, with the episode promising bold opinions, relatable chaos and answers that might just divide the internet.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover switched gears yet again to deliver a fresh dose of superstar satire, with viewers joking that even AI struggles to match his precision. The stage filled up fast with Kiku Sharda as Sona, the security lady, Krushna Abhishek as the dramatic Monalika, and Kartik Aaryan slipping back into Rooh Baba mode to face another bhoot.

Amid all the madness, the episode also taps into a fun Gen-Z versus millennial moment in Kapil’s Mastiverse. Ananya Panday reveals Chunky Panday’s masterplan, explaining that he believes turning up together means earning less, so the smarter move is for each family member to appear individually across ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ seasons and keep the money flowing, a logic that has the couch in splits.

With characters colliding and comedy stacking up, the episode leaned fully into Kapil’s trademark masti, loud, layered and unapologetically entertaining.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ streams on Netflix.

