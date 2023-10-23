Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria Dating? Koffee With Karan 8 Promo Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Out

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on a dinner date. On Saturday night, the paparazzi captured Tara and Kartik leaving the same hotel but separately. Tara was seen wearing a black tube top along with an animal printed skirt. On the other hand, Kartik was seen wearing a crisp white shirt and a pair of black pants. In a video gone viral, Tara was seen making for a run from a luxury hotel to her car, avoiding the cameras as she left her dinner date.

Karan Johar is bringing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on his famous Koffee Couch in Koffee With Karan 8, if reports are to be believed. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will reportedly open the latest season of Karan Johar’s show. This will be their first ever joint appearance on the show and fans are excited to see the their banter together. Amid this exciting news, the promo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s episode is out and it will set your heart aflutter.

National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. Their chemistry both on-screen and off-screen was greatly appreciated by the audience in Karan Johar’s romantic film. Several reports have claimed that the duo will soon be seen on screen again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. They were recently papped after completing a shoot together in Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra has turned a year older today and she has been getting a lot of wishes from all corners. But it was her hubby Raghav Chadha’s wish that caught our attention. The AAP leader shared a series of unseen photos from their dating period and also wrote an adorable note for his wifey. Well, in no time it went viral and even Parineeti also reacted to it. In the photos, don’t miss the engagement ring which the actress is flaunting.

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, famous for his role in films like Baazigar, Raja, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ghulam, Soldier, Gupt, and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was sentenced to two months in prison on Sunday, October 22. The sentence is in regard to his 2018 drunk driving case. In 2018, a charge was put on the actor for drunk driving and ramming his car into an autorickshaw. Now, medical experts have testified in the case.

