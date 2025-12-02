বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kartik Aaryan’s Parents Purchase Rs 10.83-Crore Office Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kartik Aaryan’s Parents Purchase Rs 10.83-Crore Office Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle | Bollywood News


Kartik Aaryan’s parents bought a premium office in Vile Parle for Rs 10.83 crore. Kartik recently invested in Andheri and Alibaug properties.

Kartik Aaryan’s Parents Buy ₹10.83-Crore Commercial Space in Vile Parle

Kartik Aaryan’s Parents Buy ₹10.83-Crore Commercial Space in Vile Parle

Kartik Aaryan’s family has added another major real-estate asset in Mumbai, with the actor’s parents acquiring a premium commercial unit in Vile Parle. The deal follows a series of property investments linked to the actor in recent months.

Documents accessed by Zapkey and reported by NDTV Profit show that Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari purchased the office space for Rs 10.83 crore, along with Rs 65 lakh paid as stamp duty. The sale was registered on November 27, 2025. The unit, measuring 1,228 sq ft of carpet area, also includes two parking slots.

The property was bought from Notan House Pvt. Ltd., whose website notes that the building is located within convenient distance of key transport hubs—approximately 1.6 km from Vile Parle railway station, 3 km from Andheri station, and 6.5 km from the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

This purchase comes shortly after reports in September that Kartik himself had secured an office space in Andheri valued at Rs 13 crore. Around the same time, he also invested in a 2,000 sq. ft. plot at Chateau de Alibaug for Rs 2 crore. Speaking about that acquisition, the actor had said, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment.”

Meanwhile, Kartik is gearing up for the release of his next film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy featuring Ananya Panday, scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The recently released trailer has generated strong early interest. The actor is also working on Naagzilla, expected to arrive in cinemas in August next year.

First Published:

December 02, 2025, 21:50 IST

News movies bollywood Kartik Aaryan’s Parents Purchase Rs 10.83-Crore Office Unit In Mumbai’s Vile Parle
খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে তিন বাহিনী প্রধান

ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে লিগ্যাল এইড দরিদ্র মানুষের জন্য ন্যায়ের নতুন ঠিকানা

Naga Chaitanya Drops Post After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding; Ranveer Singh Reacts To Kantara Mimicry Row | Bollywood News

Not Just Ranbir Kapoor, This Bollywood Actor With Kapoor Ties Too Has A Secret Social Media Account

খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জ বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিল

Neha Sharma Questioned By ED In Online Betting Money-Laundering Probe | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
