Kate Winslet ‘Desperately’ Tried To Recast Herself In Directorial Debut Goodbye June, Here’s Why | Hollywood News

রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫
Kate Winslet 'Desperately' Tried To Recast Herself In Directorial Debut Goodbye June, Here's Why

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kate Winslet revealed that when she was offered to direct Goodbye June, she felt it was too much and initially tried to recast herself.

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet has spoken up about the challenges she faced while making her directorial debut, ‘Goodbye June’.

The film is written by her son, Joe Anders. The actress revealed that she only planned to star and produce the film, reports ‘Variety’.

When she was also offered the opportunity to direct the feature, Winslet said that her initial thought was that she “cannot do three jobs”.

She told Digi Spy, “I know I’m good at multitasking, but this is too many things. I desperately tried to recast myself (and) had a really good list of a handful of people who would have been absolutely brilliant in that role”.

She continued, “But at that point, well, first of all, Netflix was like, ‘Uh-uh’, and secondly, I’d cast all these incredible actors. How could I not go and play with them? Because that’s what we do. We play, we pretend, and it’s an amazing thing”.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Goodbye June’ follows four adult siblings and their father as they navigate their family dynamic as their sick mother’s health takes a turn for the worse. The actress stars as Julia, one of June’s children, with Helen Mirren playing June, the matriarch of the family.

“I know it sounds a bit sickly, but we had to really become a family in order to make it feel as real as possible and as relatable as possible. You can’t just show up and do the job and go home again; it becomes something else. We were lucky on this film that that really happened”, she added.

In addition to Winslet and Mirren, ‘Goodbye June’ stars Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough and Timothy Spall, Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift and Raza Jaffrey.

The film is set to arrive on Netflix on December 24, 2025.

December 21, 2025

