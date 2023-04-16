রবিবার , ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৩রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Katrina Kaif ‘Cried a Lot’ After John Abraham ‘Removed’ Her from Film; Sushmita Sen Resumes Aarya 3 Shoot

এপ্রিল ১৬, ২০২৩ ৩:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
katrina john aarya


Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Sushmita Sen rule headlines on Saturday. (Photos: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Sushmita Sen rule headlines on Saturday. (Photos: Instagram)

From Salman Khan’s old video talking about Katrina Kaif and John Abraham to Sushmita Sen resuming Aarya 3 shoot; here are the top headlines of the day.

A Reddit user found an old video of Salman Khan recalling the time when Katrina Kaif claimed that John Abraham had her replaced from a film that they were both working on and that she was part of that project only because Salman Khan had advised her to follow it up. In the viral clip, Salman shared how Katrina told him, ‘My whole career is destroyed’ after she was replaced by Tara Sharma in Anurag Basu’s 2003 supernatural fantasy romantic thriller Saaya.

READ MORE: Salman Khan Reveals Katrina Kaif ‘Cried a Lot’ After John Abraham ‘Removed’ Her from Film; Old Video

Sushmita Sen has finally resumed shooting for the upcoming season of her superhit web series Aarya. The Bollywood diva landed in Jaipur on Saturday afternoon when she went live on her Instagram handle and shared the same with her fans and followers. Sushmita talked about the ‘warm welcome’ she received at the airport and mentioned that she is back after ‘a lot of healing and exercising’. For the unversed, Aarya 3 shoot was halted in Jaipur last month after Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack.

READ MORE: Sushmita Sen Resumes Aarya 3 Shoot After Recovering From Heart Attack, Says ‘I Am Going To Need…’

Amid rumours that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are living together, an old video of the former’s father has surfaced online in which he can be heard saying that his daughter has lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla’s death. Santokh Singh Sukh mentioned that Shehnaaz is keeping herself busy with work so that she does not keep thinking about sad things. In February this year, Shehnaaz was talking to Bhuvan Bam on her show ‘Desi Vibes’ when she also revealed that she does not believe in marriage as of now.

READ MORE: ‘Shehnaaz Gill Lost Interest In Marriage After Sidharth Shukla’; Old Video of Actress’ Father Goes Viral

John Abraham has reportedly backed out of Sajid Khan’s 100%. As reported by Pinkvilla, John has changed his mind is now ‘not in the mood’ to do comedy films. Reportedly, it is because of Pathaan’s success that John has backed out of 100%. Not just this, but the actor, who was also in talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2, has now taken a back seat as far as discussions regarding the same are concerned. Reportedly, John is now looking for good scripts in the action-thriller genre.

READ MORE: John Abraham Backs Out of Sajid Khan’s 100% And It Is Because of Pathaan: Reports

If reports are to be believed, the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air soon. As reported by TellyChakkar, the last episode of the ongoing season will be aired in the month of June. The entertainment portal also claimed that it is not yet confirmed whether TKSS will return on screens after a break or not. It should also be noted that neither Kapil nor his team has issued any official statement so far regarding the show going off-air.

READ MORE: The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off Air Again? Here’s What We Know

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

