শনিবার , ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani Arrive For Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal’s Twins’ First Birthday Bash

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৩ ৯:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
katrina kiara 2023 11 e49c17630d29b5b7009b524f5549b5fa


Katrina and Kiara arrive for the party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina and Kiara arrive for the party. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani were seen attending Aadiya and Krishna’s first birthday pash.

Katrina Kaif attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s twins Krishna and Aadiya’s first birthday bash on Saturday, November 18. She joined Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani in celebrating the special day. Aadiya and Krishna’s first birthday party was a star-studded affair attended by the likes of Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Nupur Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor among others.

The party had a ‘Country Fair’ theme and Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a bright orange dress. Before attending the party, Katrina also held an AMA session on Instagram to answer fans’ questions about her latest film Tiger 3.

During the session, Salman Khan asked the actress, “Jeene Ke… main maine towel use kiya aur aapne Tiger main towel use kiya. Yeh kya copy kat cha raha hai? (I used a towel in the song Jeene Ke and you used a towel in Tiger. Are you copying me?)” To this, Katrina replied, “Aapne towel use kiya aur maine towel pehna hai (You used a towel and I’m wearing it).”

Besides Katrina, Kiara Advani also attended the bash. Kiara looked stunning in a patterned dress as she arrived for the birthday party. Kiara recently made headlines when a report claimed that she would appear on Koffee with Karan 8 with Vicky Kaushal.

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani shot for the Koffee With Karan 8 episode at the YRF studios in Mumbai on November 16. It is being said that the two had a lot of fun on sets. While Katrina could not join her husband for the episode, she reportedly paid him a visit on sets since she was also in the same building doing press interviews for Tiger 3.

If this turns out to be true, it will mark Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s first joint appearance on Koffee With Karan. The two actors previously worked together in the movie Govinda Naam Mera.



Source link

