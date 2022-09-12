সোমবার , ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Katrina Kaif Rocks the Messy Hair Look in Latest Instagram Post, Fans Are ‘Deeply in Love’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১২, ২০২২ ৩:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
katrina kaif 2


Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is always a sight to behold. While the Sooryavanshi (2021) leading lady regularly takes to Instagram to share snippets from her life, a few of them give us a glimpse of what’s on her mind, and on her mood! Her latest post on the photo-sharing app proved just that and said, ”Monday Mood.” The 39-year-old actress, who recently got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, looked pensive as she looked away from the camera and donned a simple, black tee shirt.

She sported a messy-hair-don’t-care vibe and left her long, black tresses open. She also flaunted a barely-there make-up look with just the right amount of mascara on her eyelashes, a hint of kohl, a peachy pink on her lips, and a swipe of blush placed high on her cheekbones.

Her fans stated that they are “deeply in love” with her new pictures in the comments section.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Take a look at the post here.

The actress carved her niche in the Hindi film industry after a stellar performance in the Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film Sarkar. She had, however, debuted with the thriller film Boom. Katrina, has since, regularly featured in movies such as Welcome, Rajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Namastey London, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others. The actress is also lovingly called ‘Kat’ by many of her adoring fans who cannot seem to get enough of her. Katrina last starred in the Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi which was a through and through action-packed film. The actress played Akshay Kumar’s wife Ria Sooryavanshi. The masala flick also starred Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, and Abhimanyu Singh among others.

Katrina has a host of projects lined up in the near future. The actress is all set to star in Phone Bhoot which features actors Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. The movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg vkdsxv dvhdsc dsvhoudi
শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য ‘নিরাপদ চবি ক্যাম্পাস’ চান আদালত
বাংলাদেশ
1663180042 photo
Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Wrestling Championships | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
wm armeniaazarbaizan1
আর্মেনিয়া-আজারবাইজান সংঘর্ষে অন্তত দেড়শো সেনা নিহত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
akshay kumar
Akshay Kumar to Look After His Hairstylist’s Family After His Death: Reports
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 1693867424313968
আনোয়ারায় পুকুরে ডুবে নিহত দুই শিশুর পরিবারের পাশে উপজেলা প্রশাসন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 467734605020225
নিজে বলাৎকার করার পর সব দোষ শয়তানের ঘাড়ে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - আইন-আদালত

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - আইন-আদালত

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Awamileuge Obaidul kader 4 24 August 2021

‘বঙ্গবন্ধু হত্যার পুরস্কার হিসেবে জিয়া সেনাপ্রধান’

 1623636222 sushant singh rajput 57

Manjha to Makhna, Memorable Tracks from His Films

 received 374640754547396

‘প্রকৃত ফুল ব্যবসায়ীদের পুনর্বাসন করা প্রয়োজন’

 shilpa 6

Here is What Shilpa Shetty’s Son Viaan Posted on Instagram

 Shashi Tharoors New Book Launched 31

Instagram-এ শীঘ্রই আসছে Candid Challenge! খায় না মাথায় দেয়? জেনে নিন এখুনি!

 1639176947 photo

Andy Murray splits from long-term coach Jamie Delgado | Tennis News

 wm Human Chain of Ibtedayo Madrasa Teachers 03 10 2021

ইবতেদায়ি মাদরাসা জাতীয়করণের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন

 wm kamala4

‘যাত্রাপথ বিপজ্জনক, অবৈধভাবে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে যাবেন না’

 yash neetu

KGF 2 Tops Baahubali With Rs 134.50 Cr Earnings on Day 1; Neetu Kapoor Flaunts Mehendi, Resumes Work After Ranbir-Alia Wedding

 Esquare Group

এস্কয়ার নিট কম্পোজিটের বোর্ড সভার তারিখ প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad