বুধবার , ১৭ মে ২০২৩ | ৩রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Katrina Kaif Sends Vicky Kaushal Birthday Love, Shah Rukh Khan Opts Out of Don 3?

মে ১৭, ২০২৩ ৪:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 21:40 IST

Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on hubby Vicky Kaushal; Shah Rukh Khan exits Don 3?

From Katrina Kaif wishing Vicky Kaushal on his birthday, to Shah Rukh Khan walking out of Don 3, here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Katrina Kaif tied the sacred knot with Vicky Kaushal back in 2021. She recently shared a romantic post on the occasion of her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal’s birthday. The actress, who made fans wait the whole day, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared two unseen photos with the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star along with a heartwarming note.

For More: Katrina Kaif Sends Vicky Kaushal ‘Dher Saara Pyaar’ On Birthday, Breaks Into Romantic Dance With Him

Shah Rukh Khan has decided to leave Don 3, a new report claims. Fans have been waiting for 12 years for Farhan Akhtar to announce SRK-led Don 3. However, a new report has now claimed that Shah Rukh is detaching himself from the franchise and Farhan is looking out for a new actor to reboot the series. The new update comes shortly after it was reported that Farhan is almost done writing the Don 3 script.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan EXITS Don 3, Farhan Akhtar To Reboot Don Franchise With New Actor: Report

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the engagement of Sharwanand and Rakshita, the passing months brought a noticeable absence of updates regarding their wedding plans. This information vacuum gave rise to reports suggesting that the marriage between the couple had been called off. In response to the escalating rumours, Sharwanand’s team has come forward to address the matter and provide clarity. 

For More: Telugu Actor Sharwanand BREAKS OFF Engagement With Rakshita Reddy? Team Strongly Reacts

Shekhar Suman opened up about his son Adhyayan Suman’s relationship with Kangana Ranaut and claimed he never spoke to the Queen actress when they were dating. For the unversed, Adhyayan and Kangana back in 2008. The now-ex-couple was shooting for their film Raaz: The Mystery Continues. They had an ugly break up with Shekhar taking numerous digs at Kangana at the time.

For More: Shekhar Suman Makes SHOCKING Statements About Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan; Says ‘I Was Never…’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended her first Gucci event as its India brand ambassador. The Gangubai Kathiawadi made her way to Seoul on Tuesday to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 event but more than her attendance, her handbag became the talk of the town. In photos going viral, Alia was seen carrying a transparent handbag at the event. The bag is a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag. A few eagle-eyed social media users noticed that there was absolutely nothing in the bag.

For More : Alia Bhatt Takes EMPTY Transparent Bag to Gucci Event, Netizens Ask ‘Why Is She Carrying It?’

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



