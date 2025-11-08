Katrina Kaif’s Manifestation Comes True; No, It’s Not The One Made On Koffee With Karan

Many actors have publicly expressed the desire to leave stardom for a more normal and private life, often citing the intense public scrutiny, lack of privacy, and pressure of fame as primary reasons.

Among them is actress Katrina Kaif. The new mummy in town.

Katrina Kaif welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal on November 7.

The couple announced the news on Instagram. “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

But did you know, this was something Kartina manifested 15 years ago? In an old interview, she expressed her desire to move away from stardom and live a normal life.

As she welcomed her baby boy, an old clip of Katrina is being circulated online, wherein she said, “I am a sensitive person, like any other girl. I think a career is important, but there is life beyond that. Every girl wants to be settled in her life, have children, and live a happy life.”

Katrina’s wish has now finally come true. The actress is surrounded by love and care as she embarks on the new chapter in her life.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story began in 2019 after she mentioned on Koffee with Karan that she thought they would look good together on screen.

Their first official interaction happened backstage at the Screen Awards in 2019, where Vicky was hosting. On stage, as a scripted joke, he playfully proposed to her with the line, “Why don’t you find a nice Vicky Kaushal and get married?”

They started dating shortly after, but kept their relationship private. In 2021, the couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan.

Katrina and Vicky are among the most adored Bollywood couples, often expressing genuine love, support, and admiration for each other in interviews and on social media.