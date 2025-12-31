KATSEYE Rings In 2026 With Surprise Single ‘Internet Girl’, Release Date Announced | Korean News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ০১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
KATSEYE Rings In 2026 With Surprise Single 'Internet Girl', Release Date Announced

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
KATSEYE Rings In 2026 With Surprise Single 'Internet Girl', Release Date Announced


KATSEYE announces surprise new digital single ‘Internet Girl’ on New Year’s Eve. The track arrives January 2 as the group caps off a stellar year.

KATSEYE announces their new digital single ‘Internet Girl’ ahead of its January 2 release.

KATSEYE gave fans a final surprise just hours before ringing in the New Year. On December 31, the global girl group took to their official social media platforms to announce the release of a brand-new digital single titled Internet Girl, sending fans into a frenzy.

The announcement came with a sleek digital cover art and a message that read, “We wanted to leave you with one more surprise before this year ends.” The unexpected reveal instantly grabbed attention, with fans flooding the comments section in excitement over the group’s first musical drop of the new year.

According to the announcement, Internet Girl is scheduled to release on January 2 at 12 AM EST. While details about the song’s concept or sound remain under wraps, the surprise nature of the announcement has only added to the anticipation surrounding the release.

A Stellar Year for KATSEYE

The new single announcement follows what has been a landmark year for KATSEYE. Earlier this month, the group was crowned Global Artist of the Year by TikTok, a recognition that highlights their massive influence and reach across the platform.

TikTok unveiled its annual Year in Music recap, placing KATSEYE at the top of the global list. They outperformed several major international acts, with Alan Arietta ranking at No. 2, followed by Enhypen, Bad Bunny, Stray Kids, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Fuerza Regida, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.

The group’s achievement underscores their growing popularity and consistent engagement with fans worldwide, particularly through short-form content that has helped their music resonate across borders.

TikTok’s Biggest Music Moments of the Year

The Year in Music recap also highlighted several standout tracks and artists that defined the year on the platform. Connie Francis’ 1962 classic Pretty Little Baby emerged as the top-ranking song globally and in the United States, thanks to its viral resurgence on TikTok.

Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand, which previously topped TikTok’s Songs of the Summer list, secured the No. 2 spot globally and in the U.S., while also ranking No. 1 in the United Kingdom. Taylor Swift was named the most-saved artist of the year, based on the highest number of “Add to Music App” uses.

Meanwhile, Sombr’s Back to Friends became the most-saved song, Tate McRae’s So Close to What was the most-saved album, EJAE was honoured as Songwriter of the Year, and Doechii’s Anxiety was named Music Trend of the Year.

With Internet Girl set to kick off 2026, KATSEYE looks ready to build on an already extraordinary run.

Seoul, South Korea

First Published:

January 01, 2026, 03:57 IST

