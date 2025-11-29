Kattalan Makers Rope In Dushara Vijayan, Actress Set For Malayalam Debut | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 07:30 IST

Dushara Vijayan joins Kattalan, her Malayalam debut with Antony Varghese. Directed by Paul George, the action thriller features Rajisha Vijayan and was partly shot in Thailand

A poster of the film.

The upcoming pan-Indian Malayalam film Kattalan has added another prominent name to its cast, with Tamil actress Dushara Vijayan officially joining the production. The project, led by actor Antony Varghese (Pepe), marks Dushara’s first appearance in Malayalam cinema.

Cube Entertainments, the studio backing the film, confirmed the update on its social media platforms, sharing a welcome note for the actress. The post read, “Welcoming the charismatic @dushara_vijayan to the world of ‘Kattalan’. Charismatic Indian actress known for her bold, impactful & natural performances in ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ (2025), ‘Vettaiyan'(2024), ‘Raayan'(2024), ‘Sarpatta Parambarai'(2021) with ‘Kattalan’. She makes her debut entry into Mollywood.”

The film has been drawing steady attention, especially after the team completed an extensive schedule in Thailand. The overseas shoot began on October 1, and the makers recently announced its wrap. During one of the stunt sequences involving an elephant, Antony Varghese sustained an injury, though filming continued with the support of the action team. The Thailand portions were choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, known globally for the Ong-Bak series, and also feature Pong, the elephant familiar to fans of those films.

Kattalan is directed by Paul George and produced by Shareef Muhammed of Cube Entertainments, who previously delivered the Malayalam hit Marco. The action thriller brings together an ensemble cast, including Rajisha Vijayan, Rapper Baby Jean, and Telugu actor Sunil, known for major films such as Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024), and Jailer (2023). Kabir Duhan Singh, along with senior Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique, will also appear in key roles.

The production has continued to expand its lineup in recent weeks. Actors Parth Tiwari and Anson Paul were earlier added to the cast, followed by Shon Joy, a model-turned-actor who made his debut with Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025).

The screenplay has been written by Paul George, Joby Varghese, and Jero Jacob. The trio is making its writing debut with this film and is said to have developed a tense, high-stakes plot built around themes of power struggles and covert missions.

The technical team includes composer Ajaneesh Loknath, choreographer Sharief, costume designer Dhanya Balakrishnan, cinematographer Renadive, and editor Shameer Muhammed.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: November 29, 2025, 07:30 IST