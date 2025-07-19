Katy Perry Escapes Mishap As Stage Prop Fails Mid-Performance; Shocking Clip Goes Viral | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 19, 2025, 14:55 IST

Katy Perry faced a stage prop malfunction during her San Francisco concert while performing “Roar.” Despite nearly falling, she continued singing.

Katy Perry faced a tense moment during a recent concert in San Francisco when a mid-air stage prop unexpectedly malfunctioned while she was performing. The singer, who was in the middle of delivering her hit track Roar, managed to keep her composure and continued performing despite nearly falling off a suspended butterfly-shaped structure.

The incident occurred as part of the elaborate stage production designed for her ongoing tour. Perry was seated on a massive butterfly prop that lifted her above the crowd. As she encouraged fans to sing along, the prop suddenly jolted and dropped slightly, causing the singer to briefly lose her balance. However, Katy held on tightly and continued singing, demonstrating remarkable professionalism.

A video of the moment quickly began circulating on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Fans praised her calm reaction. One user wrote, “She said the singing shouldn’t stop which the audience paid for!!! Handled it so well.” Another chimed in, “Look at the professionalism and how she kept singing! Hope she is safe and okay. Some female pop stars just give their everything to create an amazing concert for their fans even if it means risking their own lives!!! Yet ppl will pick some cringe moments from 2 hours show to tear them down?!”

The malfunction also sparked debate about aerial stunts in live shows. “Starting to feel like more artists should just stay on the ground / stage,” said one fan, while another added, “These pop stars need to stay on the stage, learn from Gaga. First Beyoncé, now her.”

Interestingly, the moment comes shortly after Perry and actor Orlando Bloom confirmed their breakup after nearly a decade together. In a joint statement, their representatives said, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

