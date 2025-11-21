KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News

শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:১২ অপরাহ্ন
স্বাধীনতা-সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষায় সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর ভূমিকা প্রশ্নাতীত: গোলাম পরওয়ার IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable playing XI, pitch & weather report – Will rain play spoilsport in Guwahati? | Cricket News Meghan Trainor Says Pregnancy Diagnosis Made Her 'Obsessed' With Fitness And Wellness | Hollywood News সশস্ত্র বাহিনী দিবসের অনুষ্ঠানে যাচ্ছেন খালেদা জিয়া Actor's Family Once Struggled For Food And Electricity. Today, He Owns 3 Bungalows, Luxury Cars
বিনোদন

KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan


Taking the hot seat, Shilpa shared the story behind the success of her 2007 song Tose Naina Lage and sang a few lines.

The latest episode also featured Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal-Shekhar.

The latest episode also featured Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal-Shekhar. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shilpa Rao brought her musical magic to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. On the special episode of Thursday, November 20, Shilpa took the hot seat alongside Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal-Shekhar.

Shilpa made a grand entry on the show with a power-packed performance of her songs Chaleya and Besharam Rang before taking the hot seat.

Shilpa Rao Stuns Amitabh Bachchan With Tose Naina Lage

Taking the hot seat, Shilpa shared the story behind the success of her 2007 song Tose Naina Lage. Talking about the soulful track, the singer shared, “Yeh radio ka kamal hai jaha par RJs raat bhar iss movie ke gaane chalate rehte the…Anwar ke gaane…aur waha se phir Tose Naina famous ho gaya.” She continued, “Bohut Chhoti film thi lekin woh gaana logo ke dil kar gaya…aap sab ka isme bada yogdaan hain ahi toh possible nahi tha.”

She then proceeded to sing a few lines from the song at Amitabh Bachchan’s request. The brilliant textures of her voice and her a cappella singing mesmerised the audiences as well as Big B.

Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal-Shekhar join Shilpa Rao On KBC 17

Alongside Shilpa Rao, the special episode also featured Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal-Shekhar. While Sukhwinder Singh shared untold childhood stories with Big B, the music producers revealed songs inspired by the superstar.

Sukhwinder recalled a memory when he entered a singing competition in his childhood and revealed the judges praised his performance. “They said, ‘Let’s give the trophy to the kid,’ and hearing that, I started dancing,” he laughed, revealing, “As a child, I misheard ‘toffee’ as ‘trophy.’” The childhood misunderstanding left the audiences in splits.

On the other hand, iconic musical duo Vishal-Shekhar revealed that they were inspired by Big B while working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s music. The producers revealed that when they were working on the music, they did not know anything about the character. Hence, they made the song by keeping Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Khuda Gawah.

This unexpected revelation prompted Big B to deliver a dialogue from the film. “Sar zameen-e-Hindustan Aslaam Walekum,” the superstar said in his signature baritone. Kaun Banega Crorepati airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and is also available to stream on Sony LIV.

November 21, 2025, 17:31 IST

