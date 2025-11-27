Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’ | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: November 27, 2025, 10:51 IST

Keerthy Suresh apologises after her Vijay vs Chiranjeevi dance comment sparks backlash. The actor clarifies her intent and says both stars are equally respected.

Keerthy Suresh Clarifies Why She Thinks Vijay Dances Better.

Keerthy Suresh has found herself in the middle of an unexpected online debate — all over one line about who she felt was the better dancer. What started as a casual remark during an interview has now turned into a social-media tug-of-war between fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Chiranjeevi, pushing the actor to step in and clarify what she truly meant.

With her film Revolver Rita days away from release, Keerthy addressed the issue head-on while speaking to the Telugu press in Hyderabad and apologised to anyone who felt offended.

Keerthy Clears the Air After Her Vijay Comment Upset Fans

When asked why she had once said Vijay was a better dancer, Keerthy stressed that the remark was never meant to compare the actors’ looks or stature.

She explained, “It is not about who looks better. I think Chiranjeevi garu himself knows how big a Vijay fan I am. I love Chiranjeevi sir, I love working with him, and I respect him.”

Keerthy said she has even spoken to Chiranjeevi about this in person, adding, “I have told him this as well when we had these kinds of conversations. I didn’t mean to come across in the wrong way. If I have hurt Chiranjeevi garu’s fans, I am sorry.”

She recalled how the megastar reacted during their shoot days: “When we worked together, I told him, ‘Sir, I love Vijay sir’s dance and all.’ He took it in a very sportive way.”

‘Both Are Big Stars’: Keerthy Says Her Words Were Misread

Keerthy repeatedly said that her comment was simply her personal taste. “When they asked me back then, I simply said what I felt. Both of them are big stars. Even my mother has acted alongside Chiranjeevi sir. Nobody is less than the other. Undoubtedly, he is one of the biggest stars in the country. I didn’t mean anything disrespectfully at all.”

She clarified that she wasn’t trying to rank or place one above the other. “When they asked for my opinion, I just said what I felt. It was my choice to say what I felt. It’s also because I have watched more of Vijay sir’s films. I didn’t mean in an offensive way at all. Even when I told Chiranjeevi sir my opinion, he appreciated my honesty.”

Keerthy ended by admitting that the trolling and misinterpretation left her disappointed: “It feels so sad when I cannot say what I feel.”

