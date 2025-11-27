বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’ | Tamil Cinema News ‘Worst experience’: Mohammed Siraj slams Air India after being stranded for hours in Guwahati; airline issues apology | Cricket News শেখ হাসিনার দুর্নীতি মামলার রায়কে ঘিরে আদালতে বিজিবি মোতায়েন – Corporate Sangbad Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 Ending Explained: Will’s Big Twist And Who Survives In Finale | Web-series News Can India still reach the WTC final? Tough road ahead after shock home whitewash | Cricket News ‘Mera Toh Ghar Ujad Gaya’: What Jaya Bachchan’s Father Told Amitabh Bachchan’s Dad After Their Wedding | Bollywood News নিহত বেড়ে ৪৪, নিখোঁজ ২৭৯ Fastest Ashes Test in a century ends in two days — ICC still rates Perth pitch ‘very good’ despite 32-wicket frenzy | Cricket News Keerthy Suresh Says 8-Hour Shifts Are Healthier For Film Crews Amid Deepika Padukone Debate | Bollywood News India’s home fortress falls: Ex-India cricketer Dinesh Karthik says ‘aura has disappeared’ after SA whitewash | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’ | Tamil Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’ | Tamil Cinema News


Last Updated:

Keerthy Suresh apologises after her Vijay vs Chiranjeevi dance comment sparks backlash. The actor clarifies her intent and says both stars are equally respected.

font
Keerthy Suresh Clarifies Why She Thinks Vijay Dances Better.

Keerthy Suresh Clarifies Why She Thinks Vijay Dances Better.

Keerthy Suresh has found herself in the middle of an unexpected online debate — all over one line about who she felt was the better dancer. What started as a casual remark during an interview has now turned into a social-media tug-of-war between fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Chiranjeevi, pushing the actor to step in and clarify what she truly meant.

With her film Revolver Rita days away from release, Keerthy addressed the issue head-on while speaking to the Telugu press in Hyderabad and apologised to anyone who felt offended.

Keerthy Clears the Air After Her Vijay Comment Upset Fans

When asked why she had once said Vijay was a better dancer, Keerthy stressed that the remark was never meant to compare the actors’ looks or stature.

She explained, “It is not about who looks better. I think Chiranjeevi garu himself knows how big a Vijay fan I am. I love Chiranjeevi sir, I love working with him, and I respect him.”

Keerthy said she has even spoken to Chiranjeevi about this in person, adding, “I have told him this as well when we had these kinds of conversations. I didn’t mean to come across in the wrong way. If I have hurt Chiranjeevi garu’s fans, I am sorry.”

She recalled how the megastar reacted during their shoot days: “When we worked together, I told him, ‘Sir, I love Vijay sir’s dance and all.’ He took it in a very sportive way.”

‘Both Are Big Stars’: Keerthy Says Her Words Were Misread

Keerthy repeatedly said that her comment was simply her personal taste. “When they asked me back then, I simply said what I felt. Both of them are big stars. Even my mother has acted alongside Chiranjeevi sir. Nobody is less than the other. Undoubtedly, he is one of the biggest stars in the country. I didn’t mean anything disrespectfully at all.”

She clarified that she wasn’t trying to rank or place one above the other. “When they asked for my opinion, I just said what I felt. It was my choice to say what I felt. It’s also because I have watched more of Vijay sir’s films. I didn’t mean in an offensive way at all. Even when I told Chiranjeevi sir my opinion, he appreciated my honesty.”

Keerthy ended by admitting that the trolling and misinterpretation left her disappointed: “It feels so sad when I cannot say what I feel.”

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published:

November 27, 2025, 10:51 IST

News movies tamil-cinema Keerthy Suresh On Calling Vijay A Better Dancer Than Chiranjeevi: ‘Not About Who Looks Better…’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
শেখ হাসিনার দুর্নীতি মামলার রায়কে ঘিরে আদালতে বিজিবি মোতায়েন – Corporate Sangbad

শেখ হাসিনার দুর্নীতি মামলার রায়কে ঘিরে আদালতে বিজিবি মোতায়েন – Corporate Sangbad

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 Ending Explained: Will’s Big Twist And Who Survives In Finale | Web-series News

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1 Ending Explained: Will’s Big Twist And Who Survives In Finale | Web-series News

‘Mera Toh Ghar Ujad Gaya’: What Jaya Bachchan’s Father Told Amitabh Bachchan’s Dad After Their Wedding | Bollywood News

‘Mera Toh Ghar Ujad Gaya’: What Jaya Bachchan’s Father Told Amitabh Bachchan’s Dad After Their Wedding | Bollywood News

নিহত বেড়ে ৪৪, নিখোঁজ ২৭৯

নিহত বেড়ে ৪৪, নিখোঁজ ২৭৯

Keerthy Suresh Says 8-Hour Shifts Are Healthier For Film Crews Amid Deepika Padukone Debate | Bollywood News

Keerthy Suresh Says 8-Hour Shifts Are Healthier For Film Crews Amid Deepika Padukone Debate | Bollywood News

Why Did Nargis Wish ‘Maut Mubarak Ho’ To Dear Friend Meena Kumari In An Open Letter

Why Did Nargis Wish ‘Maut Mubarak Ho’ To Dear Friend Meena Kumari In An Open Letter

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST