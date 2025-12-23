Keerthy Suresh Responds To ‘Dear’ Rashmika Mandanna’s Praise For Rowdy Janardhana | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 10:10 IST

The title was released on December 23 and in no time, it was trending among fans. Vijay Deverakonda’s look grabbed attention and praises were pouring in.

Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for an action drama, Rowdy Janardhana. The title was released on December 23, and in no time, it was trending among fans. Vijay Deverakonda’s look grabbed attention, and praises were pouring in. Rashmika Mandanna also praised the team and extended wishes to Keerthy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared the reaction and wrote, “Thank you so much dear”. Earlier, after the announcement, Rashmika quoted the Rowdy Janardhana post and wrote, “Let’s go! Lets go! Let’s goooo!! @TheDeverakonda”. She followed it up with another enthusiastic note on Instagram, writing, “You Rowdy fellow. Such mental stuff this is! What visuals! What music! What vibe! What an actor! You boys are crazy and I love it.”

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda appears to be entering a confident new phase. After the setback of his Hindi debut Liger, the actor shifted focus back to Telugu cinema. His previous release, Kingdom, turned out to be a major box office success, helping him regain momentum and audience goodwill.

Before bidding goodbye to 2025, Vijay officially announced Rowdy Janardhana, which features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Sharing the first promo on Instagram, the actor revealed the film’s release timeline with the caption, “The Biography of a Wounded man. in 1 year. #RowdyJanardhana December 2026.” The promo is packed with gritty action and violent imagery, hinting at a dark, raw narrative.

In the first glimpse, Vijay appears in a rugged, never-seen-before avatar, sporting curly hair and a thick moustache. Bloodied and drenched in sweat, he is shown slashing goons with a sharp weapon, instantly raising expectations. Fans were quick to praise his fierce transformation and intense screen presence.

Fans of Keerthy Suresh are in for a treat as the Tamil crime-comedy Revolver Rita gears up for its OTT premiere later this month. After making its theatrical debut on November 28, 2025, the quirky film is now ready to reach a wider audience, with confirmed details of its online release. Netflix took to their Instagram handle and made the announcement. “Rita becomes Revolver Rita if you mess with her family. Watch Revolver Rita on Netflix out 26 December in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.” Fans also reacted with fire emojis. The film was originally released on November 28.

