Keerthy Suresh SLAMS AI Misuse After Morphed Photos Go Viral: ‘It’s Irritating And Hurtful’ | Tamil Cinema News

Keerthy Suresh has spoken out strongly against the rising misuse of artificial intelligence, after discovering multiple AI-generated and morphed photos of herself circulating online. The National Award-winning actress, who addressed the issue during a press meet in Chennai, said the experience left her disturbed and highlighted the urgent need for digital safeguards.

Keerthy Suresh Says AI Morphing Has Become a “Huge Issue”

During the interaction, Keerthy revealed that she frequently encounters altered images where her face is superimposed onto inappropriate or suggestive outfits. What troubles her the most, she said, is how convincing these manipulated photos look.

According to Keerthy, the edits are so realistic that even she is sometimes momentarily confused. “AI has become a huge issue. It has turned into a boon and a bane,” she said, stressing that although technology is meant to empower people, “we are losing control” over how it is being used.

The Actress Recounts a Recent Shocking Incident

Keerthy shared a specific example that shocked her: an AI-edited photograph from a recent film puja event.

She explained that the outfit she actually wore to the ceremony was replaced entirely in the morphed image, along with a change in body posture. “When I saw it, for a second I wondered if I had posed like that. Only later did I realise I had not,” she said.

The actress admitted that the incident left her upset: “It is definitely irritating. It is definitely hurting.”

Her comments echo the concerns raised by several actors globally who have fallen victim to deepfakes and AI-generated explicit imagery — a growing problem as such tools become more accessible to the public.

Keerthy Calls for Stronger Protection Against Digital Manipulation

Keerthy emphasised that while AI has several benefits, its misuse poses a real danger — not only for public figures but also for ordinary users who may not have the means or visibility to defend themselves.

She urged for stricter measures and public awareness to curb the harmful side of AI. Her remarks come at a time when conversations around deepfake laws, online consent, and digital impersonation are gaining urgency across India.

What’s Next for Keerthy Suresh

On the film front, Keerthy was last seen in the Telugu drama Uppu Kappurambu. She currently has multiple Tamil projects in the pipeline, including the much-awaited Kannivedi and the action entertainer Revolver Rita. Both films are expected to release in 2025, marking a busy phase in her career.

As discussions around AI-generated misinformation intensify, Keerthy’s candid remarks add to the growing chorus of voices calling for accountability and regulation in the digital space.

