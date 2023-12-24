Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Call It Quits After Year-Long Relationship: Report

The romantic connection between model Kendall Jenner and music sensation Bad Bunny had tongues wagging earlier this year. However, their frequent public appearances in recent months had fuelled speculation about a possible breakup. Now, multiple reports suggest that the duo has officially parted ways. Jenner, who previously broke up with Devin Booker in 2022, enjoyed her single phase before crossing paths with the Puerto Rican rapper. Allegedly, this breakup adds their names to a list of high profile Hollywood figures, including Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande and Britney Spears, who’ve parted ways with their partners within a year. Sources suggest that their last public appearance was at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, where Bad Bunny was a host, as well as the musical guest on the show.

According to The Messenger, Kendall and Bunny quietly ended their relationship a few weeks back. A close source associated with The Kardashians star revealed, “There’s no bad blood. They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules.” The insider further mentioned that Bunny’s busy schedule due to his upcoming tour in 2024 became the primary reason behind their split. Interestingly, neither the duo nor their representatives have made any official announcement regarding this matter.

On the other hand, a source told Entertainment Week, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace,” added the source.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner initially ignited speculations of romance in February during a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. According to People, mutual friends introduced them after the rapper decided to move his base to Los Angeles. During the time, a source revealed, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. She likes him and is having fun.” In the following months, their relationship gained momentum and the two were spotted together vacationing, horseback riding, attending Coachella, Los Angeles Lakers games and a Drake concert.

In September, Kendall and Bunny were captured in the front row at Milan Fashion Week, as they attended Gucci’s 2024 fashion show. Interestingly, the duo reportedly made their Instagram debut as a couple in October, featuring in Gucci’s joint campaign. Both the artists shared images from the shoot on their individual social media accounts.