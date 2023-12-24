 Buy cheap website traffic
রবিবার , ২৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৯ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Call It Quits After Year-Long Relationship: Report

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৪, ২০২৩ ৭:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 12 784fb2037dcb06741d4aaf0da06b4463


Published By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 11:15 IST

Kendall Jenner-Bad Bunny were last spotted at the Saturday Night Live afterparty. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kendall Jenner-Bad Bunny were last spotted at the Saturday Night Live afterparty. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny’s frequent public appearances had fuelled speculation about a possible breakup and now, the duo has officially parted ways.

The romantic connection between model Kendall Jenner and music sensation Bad Bunny had tongues wagging earlier this year. However, their frequent public appearances in recent months had fuelled speculation about a possible breakup. Now, multiple reports suggest that the duo has officially parted ways. Jenner, who previously broke up with Devin Booker in 2022, enjoyed her single phase before crossing paths with the Puerto Rican rapper. Allegedly, this breakup adds their names to a list of high profile Hollywood figures, including Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande and Britney Spears, who’ve parted ways with their partners within a year. Sources suggest that their last public appearance was at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, where Bad Bunny was a host, as well as the musical guest on the show.

According to The Messenger, Kendall and Bunny quietly ended their relationship a few weeks back. A close source associated with The Kardashians star revealed, “There’s no bad blood. They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules.” The insider further mentioned that Bunny’s busy schedule due to his upcoming tour in 2024 became the primary reason behind their split. Interestingly, neither the duo nor their representatives have made any official announcement regarding this matter.

On the other hand, a source told Entertainment Week, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

“Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him. They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace,” added the source.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner initially ignited speculations of romance in February during a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. According to People, mutual friends introduced them after the rapper decided to move his base to Los Angeles. During the time, a source revealed, “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. She likes him and is having fun.” In the following months, their relationship gained momentum and the two were spotted together vacationing, horseback riding, attending Coachella, Los Angeles Lakers games and a Drake concert.

In September, Kendall and Bunny were captured in the front row at Milan Fashion Week, as they attended Gucci’s 2024 fashion show. Interestingly, the duo reportedly made their Instagram debut as a couple in October, featuring in Gucci’s joint campaign. Both the artists shared images from the shoot on their individual social media accounts.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Rohul k
রুহেলের প্রচারে মা-ভাবি, যাচ্ছেন ঘরে ঘরে
বাংলাদেশ
1703383701 photo
‘By the time the next IPL starts…’: CSK CEO says MS Dhoni has ‘recovered well’ after knee surgery | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2023 12 784fb2037dcb06741d4aaf0da06b4463
Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Call It Quits After Year-Long Relationship: Report
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Sheikh Hasina at Rangpur on 02 08 2023
মঙ্গলবার রংপুর যাচ্ছেন শেখ হাসিনা, যোগ দেবেন জনসভায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
prasad ranjan das descendent of chittaranjan das bhabanipur west bengal

Bhabanipur Offers Clues to Who May Win Bypoll on Sept 30

 ceo evaly remand ecommerce ecommerce barta

ইভ্যালির সিইও ও চেয়ারম্যানের রিমান্ডে মানতে হবে যেসব নির্দেশনা

 shamita

Shilpa Shetty Urges Fans To Vote For Shamita Shetty, Says She Has ‘Qualities Of A Winner’

 IMG 20220313 WA0046

নিত্যপণ্যের মুল্য বৃদ্ধির প্রতিবাদে টাঙ্গাইলে যুবদলের প্রতিবাদ সমাবেশ

 image 29507 1644147590

যেকোন ই-কমার্স ব্যবসার জন্য নিতে হবে নিবন্ধন

 wm kader obaidul okwrya

নিজের সমালোচনা আগে করুন— যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের উদ্দেশে ওবায়দুল কাদের

 Cleaning Hands

Covid 19 Update: ফের চোখ রাঙাচ্ছে করোনা, এবারের সাধারণ উপসর্গগুলো কী?

 1622734398 photo

Indian cricket teams touch base in Southampton | Cricket News

 wm Pankaj Bhatchariya 750x563 1

পঙ্কজ ভট্টাচার্যের মৃত্যুতে নৌপরিবহন প্রতিমন্ত্রীর শোক

 wm fmctg

হাতি হত্যার বিরুদ্ধে ‘জিরো টলারেন্স’