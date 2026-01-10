শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
Kendall Jenner Breaks Silence On Longstanding Rumour She's Secretly Lesbian: 'I'd Be Out If I Was' | Hollywood News

  শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Kendall Jenner addresses rumours she’s a closeted lesbian, saying she’d be out if true, and criticizes the internet’s mean-spirited speculation about her.

Kendall Jenner is finally addressing the persistent rumours suggesting she is a closeted lesbian. The 30-year-old model spoke candidly on the January 9 episode of the In Your Dreams podcast, putting the speculation to rest.

“Then there’s the whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian,” Jenner told host Owen Thiele. “You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It’s not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, ‘Hey, if you were, yes, come join.’ It’s not kind. It’s very mean. It’s very like, ‘What the f—- are you doing?’”

Kendall Clarifies Her Sexuality

While Jenner confirmed she does not identify as gay, she emphasized that she would be open about it if she did. “I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people,” she explained. “And I’m not saying that’s an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was. I’m not saying it’s an easy thing. I’m just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I’d have no problem being that.”

Jenner criticised the narratives around her supposedly “hiding” her sexuality. “I’ve seen really f– up things that are like, ‘It’s bad for business,’ and I’m like, ‘What? How?’ I don’t understand it,” she said. Concluding the conversation, she stated, “All’s to say, as of today, I am not. I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.”

Relationships and Privacy

Over the years, Kendall has been romantically linked to celebrities including Harry Styles and NBA star Devin Booker. Most recently, she was in a relationship with rapper Bad Bunny, which reportedly ended in late 2023.

Despite her openness, Jenner has long preferred to keep her dating life private. In 2021, Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam noted, “Kendall’s always had this rule — she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam said in 2021. “So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”

First Published:

January 10, 2026, 06:00 IST

