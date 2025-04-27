Kesari Chapter 2: Gajraj Rao Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance, Says ‘Kahin Bhi Kamzor…’; Latter Reacts

Last Updated: April 27, 2025, 10:34 IST

Earlier, Director Karan Singh Tyagi also defended Ananya Panday’s casting in “Kesari Chapter 2″.

Ananya Panday gets praise from Gajraj Rao

Kesari Chapter 2 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The film is also going strong at the box office. Amid this, Ananya Panday, who is also part of the film, is being criticised for her performance. Gajraj Rao has come forward and defended her. He mentioned in his post that her acting was up to the mark in the film.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Gajraj Rao wrote, “Do diggaj kalakaron ke beech Ananya Pandey, kahin bhi kamzor nazar nahi aatin. Unka abhinay bahut ummeed jagata hai.” Immediately, Ananya reacted with a hand-folding emoji. Earlier, Director Karan Singh Tyagi defended Ananya Panday’s casting in “Kesari Chapter 2″. Karan Singh Tyagi told IANS, “Again, with full humility, I believe Ananya gave a fantastic performance. She dedicated two years to learning Punjabi dialects and even shadowed a lawyer to understand courtroom behaviour. If some people still felt it didn’t work, we will work even harder next time to win them over.”

Take a look here:

While some may have voiced concerns about Ananya Panday’s casting, it is important to note that many viewers have praised her performance, with some even calling it her best to date. Many moviegoers were pleasantly surprised by her portrayal of a lawyer, a departure from her usual glamorous roles. One audience member told IANS, “Ananya Panday has done a great job. She’s often trolled for her acting, but in this film, she really proves her skills. This isn’t a glamorous role; she plays a lawyer, and her performance is impressive.”

Kesari 2 saw a massive surge in its earnings on Saturday, with a nearly 73 per cent increase in box office collections on its second weekend in theatres. The impressive boost in Kesari 2’s earnings can be credited to the BOGO (Buy One Get One free) offer introduced on Friday, which helped generate positive word-of-mouth. Industry tracker Sacnilk suggests that the film’s second weekend will likely see a modest drop of just 30 per cent-35 per cent from its opening weekend, indicating a strong hold at the box office.