Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ১৪ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Kesari Chapter 2: Gajraj Rao Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance, Says ‘Kahin Bhi Kamzor…’; Latter Reacts

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৭, ২০২৫ ১১:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Kesari Chapter 2: Gajraj Rao Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance, Says ‘Kahin Bhi Kamzor…’; Latter Reacts


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Earlier, Director Karan Singh Tyagi also defended Ananya Panday’s casting in “Kesari Chapter 2″.

Ananya Panday gets praise from Gajraj Rao

Ananya Panday gets praise from Gajraj Rao

Kesari Chapter 2 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The film is also going strong at the box office. Amid this, Ananya Panday, who is also part of the film, is being criticised for her performance. Gajraj Rao has come forward and defended her. He mentioned in his post that her acting was up to the mark in the film.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Gajraj Rao wrote, “Do diggaj kalakaron ke beech Ananya Pandey, kahin bhi kamzor nazar nahi aatin. Unka abhinay bahut ummeed jagata hai.” Immediately, Ananya reacted with a hand-folding emoji. Earlier, Director Karan Singh Tyagi defended Ananya Panday’s casting in “Kesari Chapter 2″. Karan Singh Tyagi told IANS, “Again, with full humility, I believe Ananya gave a fantastic performance. She dedicated two years to learning Punjabi dialects and even shadowed a lawyer to understand courtroom behaviour. If some people still felt it didn’t work, we will work even harder next time to win them over.”

Take a look here:

While some may have voiced concerns about Ananya Panday’s casting, it is important to note that many viewers have praised her performance, with some even calling it her best to date. Many moviegoers were pleasantly surprised by her portrayal of a lawyer, a departure from her usual glamorous roles. One audience member told IANS, “Ananya Panday has done a great job. She’s often trolled for her acting, but in this film, she really proves her skills. This isn’t a glamorous role; she plays a lawyer, and her performance is impressive.”

Kesari 2 saw a massive surge in its earnings on Saturday, with a nearly 73 per cent increase in box office collections on its second weekend in theatres. The impressive boost in Kesari 2’s earnings can be credited to the BOGO (Buy One Get One free) offer introduced on Friday, which helped generate positive word-of-mouth. Industry tracker Sacnilk suggests that the film’s second weekend will likely see a modest drop of just 30 per cent-35 per cent from its opening weekend, indicating a strong hold at the box office.

News movies Kesari Chapter 2: Gajraj Rao Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance, Says ‘Kahin Bhi Kamzor…’; Latter Reacts



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ঘামে ভিজে জবজবে হয় শরীর কোন ভিটামিনের অভাবে? বিকট গন্ধে গুলিয়ে ওঠে গা? জানুন
ঘামে ভিজে জবজবে হয় শরীর কোন ভিটামিনের অভাবে? বিকট গন্ধে গুলিয়ে ওঠে গা? জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kesari Chapter 2: Gajraj Rao Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance, Says ‘Kahin Bhi Kamzor…’; Latter Reacts
Kesari Chapter 2: Gajraj Rao Praises Ananya Panday’s Performance, Says ‘Kahin Bhi Kamzor…’; Latter Reacts
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
লোডশেডিংয়ে দিশেহারা নাগরপুরবাসী; ক্ষতি হচ্ছে শিক্ষা ব্যবস্থা, কৃষি ও অর্থনীতিতে
লোডশেডিংয়ে দিশেহারা নাগরপুরবাসী; ক্ষতি হচ্ছে শিক্ষা ব্যবস্থা, কৃষি ও অর্থনীতিতে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
West Bengal news ‘বনবাস কাটিয়ে’ ১৪ বছর পর প্রত্যাবর্তন! হাতের ট্যাটুই ফিরিয়ে দিল ‌যুবককে Bakwas band returns after 14 years! Tattoo helped him
West Bengal news ‘বনবাস কাটিয়ে’ ১৪ বছর পর প্রত্যাবর্তন! হাতের ট্যাটুই ফিরিয়ে দিল ‌যুবককে Bakwas band returns after 14 years! Tattoo helped him
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
When Tragedy Struck Hajj Pilgrims in Mecca

When Tragedy Struck Hajj Pilgrims in Mecca

 ইয়াবাসহ গ্রেফতার রোহিঙ্গা নারীর যাবজ্জীবন সাজা

ইয়াবাসহ গ্রেফতার রোহিঙ্গা নারীর যাবজ্জীবন সাজা

 Katrina Kaif Drops Hubby Vicky Kaushal to Airport; BTS’ Jungkook Shows Off His Boxing Skills

Katrina Kaif Drops Hubby Vicky Kaushal to Airport; BTS’ Jungkook Shows Off His Boxing Skills

 স্নান করতে নেমেছিল দক্ষিণেশ্বরের গঙ্গায়, আচমকা চিৎকার…! তারপর যা ঘটল, অবিশ্বাস্যর চেয়েও অবিশ্বাস্য Dakshineswar Police rescued a youth from other state while drowning in Ganga

স্নান করতে নেমেছিল দক্ষিণেশ্বরের গঙ্গায়, আচমকা চিৎকার…! তারপর যা ঘটল, অবিশ্বাস্যর চেয়েও অবিশ্বাস্য Dakshineswar Police rescued a youth from other state while drowning in Ganga

 India thrash Nepal by 132 runs to storm into Under-19 World Cup semis | Cricket News

India thrash Nepal by 132 runs to storm into Under-19 World Cup semis | Cricket News

 কিয়েভে মাইন পুঁতে রেখে পিছু হঠছে রুশ সেনারা: জেলেনস্কি

কিয়েভে মাইন পুঁতে রেখে পিছু হঠছে রুশ সেনারা: জেলেনস্কি

 India Bangladesh Relations: ‘ডাইরেক্ট অ্যাকশন’! ভারতের বিরুদ্ধে ভয়ঙ্কর ‘ষড়যন্ত্র’ বাংলাদেশের? ঢাকায় যা ঘটল, পিছনে কি পাকিস্তান?

India Bangladesh Relations: ‘ডাইরেক্ট অ্যাকশন’! ভারতের বিরুদ্ধে ভয়ঙ্কর ‘ষড়যন্ত্র’ বাংলাদেশের? ঢাকায় যা ঘটল, পিছনে কি পাকিস্তান?

 কলকাতা এবং দিল্লিতে সফল ভাবে ৫জি পরীক্ষা করল জিও; জানাচ্ছে ডিপার্টমেন্ট অফ টেলিকমিউনিকেশন – News18 Bangla

কলকাতা এবং দিল্লিতে সফল ভাবে ৫জি পরীক্ষা করল জিও; জানাচ্ছে ডিপার্টমেন্ট অফ টেলিকমিউনিকেশন – News18 Bangla

 রাতে ঘুমোনোর আগে মুখে নারকেল তেল মাখলে কী হবে? জানলে ক্রিম মাখা ভুলে যাবেন

রাতে ঘুমোনোর আগে মুখে নারকেল তেল মাখলে কী হবে? জানলে ক্রিম মাখা ভুলে যাবেন

 নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে কেডিএস এক্সেসরিজ – Corporate Sangbad

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে কেডিএস এক্সেসরিজ – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here