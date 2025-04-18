Kesari Chapter 2 Review, Release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar Gives Goosebumps, Vicky Kaushal Urges All To Watch Film

Kesari Chapter 2 Review And Release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 releases worldwide today and is already showing strong signs at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected close to Rs 3 crore in advance bookings. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. With early reviews calling it powerful and gripping, the film is poised for a solid start.

Based on real events, Kesari Chapter 2 focuses on the courageous life of C. Sankaran Nair, a barrister who dared to take on the British Empire in court after the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Akshay plays Nair, while R Madhavan essays the role of British lawyer Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday stars as Dilreet Gill. The film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

