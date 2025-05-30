Advertise here
শনিবার , ৩১ মে ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Kevin Feige Says Fantastic Four In MCU Is A 'Dream Come True', Teases Galactus And More

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৩১, ২০২৫ ৩:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Kevin Feige Says Fantastic Four In MCU Is A ‘Dream Come True’, Teases Galactus And More


Last Updated:

Kevin Feige calls bringing Fantastic Four into the MCU a “dream come true” and vows a comic-accurate, thrilling take on Marvel’s First Family.

Kevin Feige promises a faithful and thrilling Fantastic Four film as they join the MCU in July 2025.

Kevin Feige promises a faithful and thrilling Fantastic Four film as they join the MCU in July 2025.

Marvel Studios is gearing up for one of its most anticipated launches The Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing on July 25, 2025, in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. For Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, this project is more than just another chapter in the MCU, it’s personal.

The return of Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm—became possible after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Reflecting on the game-changing deal, Feige shared, “When Disney bought Fox, it was really an unexpected dream come true. It came at the perfect time, to help us launch into a new era. They are Marvel’s First Family, and I really wanted to do them justice.”

Feige, who worked on earlier Fantastic Four adaptations in the 2000s, recalled the creative limitations of that era. “There was still a bit of fear of being silly,” he admitted. But times have changed, and Feige is ready to embrace everything that makes the Fantastic Four iconic—from their retro-futuristic 1960s vibe to their legendary villains.

This time, Marvel plans to give fans a comic-accurate version of Galactus, the planet-devouring cosmic force. “In another time, some might consider the notion of somebody with a big, angular helmet walking through a city goofy,” Feige said. “I consider it awesome.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces a fresh cast with Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing. They’re up against a powerful threat: Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson) and his Herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). As the family battles to save Earth, the stakes grow deeply personal, forcing them to rely not just on their powers, but their bond.

Directed by Matt Shakman, and produced by Feige with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, this new take on the Fantastic Four promises to balance emotional depth with blockbuster spectacle.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

News movies » bollywood Kevin Feige Says Fantastic Four In MCU Is A ‘Dream Come True’, Teases Galactus And More



Source link

