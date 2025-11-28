শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kevin Spacey Hit With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Three More Men Sue Him | Hollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kevin Spacey Hit With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Three More Men Sue Him | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Kevin Spacey faces three new sexual assault lawsuits in London civil court, with claims from 2000 to 2013. Ruari Cannon and two others allege misconduct.

More sexual assault claims in London Civil Court against Kevin Spacey.

More sexual assault claims in London Civil Court against Kevin Spacey.

Kevin Spacey is set to return to court in the UK, with three new civil suits accusing the actor of sexual assault. The claims, filed by three men, add to the long-running legal challenges that have followed the former House of Cards star in recent years.

The latest lawsuits span allegations from 2000 to 2013. According to Variety, two of the claims have already been formally denied by Spacey in court filings, while a defence for the third is still pending. The cases were discussed at a hearing in London’s High Court this week, where a provisional trial date of October 12, 2026, was proposed. Judges have yet to decide whether the matters will be combined into one civil trial or heard separately.

BBC News reported that Spacey continues to reject all accusations. The actor was acquitted in 2023 of criminal charges brought by four men in the UK. His representatives have not issued a fresh comment regarding the new civil proceedings.

One of the men involved in the current suits had originally approached the court in 2022. That case was paused while Spacey faced his criminal trial. The claimant, who has been granted anonymity, alleges he “suffered psychiatric damage and other financial loss” after an incident he says took place in August 2008.

Another accuser, Ruari Cannon, has chosen to be publicly identified. Cannon says Spacey groped him at a party in 2013 while he was appearing in a play at the Old Vic, where Spacey was serving as artistic director. Cannon also appeared in Channel 4’s 2023 docuseries Spacey Unmasked. Responding to the show at the time, Spacey stated: “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated”.

Spacey’s legal issues have extended beyond the UK. In 2022, actor Anthony Rapp filed a civil lawsuit against him in New York, further contributing to the series of claims that continue to follow the Oscar-winning actor.

First Published:

November 28, 2025, 07:49 IST

News movies hollywood Kevin Spacey Hit With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Three More Men Sue Him
