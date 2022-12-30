শুক্রবার , ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৫ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

‘Khamma Ghani’ Says Vicky Kaushal as He is All Set to Welcome 2023 With Lady Love Katrina Kaif

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩০, ২০২২ ৪:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
vicky katrina 3


Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 15:49 IST

Khamma Ghani from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Khamma Ghani from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen covered in winter ensembles in one sun-kissed selfie, another gives fans a sneak peek of their lit-up candlelight date in nature’s lap.

The power couple of Bollywood Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have flown to Rajasthan to celebrate their new year vacation. Ever since their touchdown in the state, the duo has set social media ablaze with their mushy photos. From enjoying sunrise together to visiting wildlife sanctuary, the two are having the time of their lives. On Friday afternoon, it was Kaushal who shared a string of romantic photographs alongside his lady love.

Braving the chilly weather, the lovebirds can be seen covered in winter ensembles in one sun-kissed selfie, another still gives fans a sneak peek of their lit-up candlelight date in nature’s lap. From enjoying a warm morning drink to posing with cactus, Vicky Kaushal’s social media update is nothing less than a visual delight. While sharing the post, Kaushal made it a point to immerse himself in the culture of Rajasthan as he greeted his admirers with a “Khamma Ghani” in the caption. Take a look at it here:

In another post, Kaushal captured the scenic landscape as he posed in the backdrop of a rising run. “Here’s to rising up in 2023,” wrote the actor alongside the photo.

Not only Kaushal, but even Katrina Kaif isn’t holding behind from sharing glimpses of their romantic outing. Just a day ago, she shared stills of them enjoying sunrise together. “So magical. I think one of my favourite places ever,” wrote Katrina while describing their new year getaway.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif has multiple interesting projects lined up for her including Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She has also collaborated with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Spouse Vicky Kaushal, who last featured in Govind Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, has Sam Bahadur, Laxmi Utekar’s untitled, among other projects in his kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm gold smuggler
‘কুকিং মেশিনের’ কয়েলে পৌনে ২ কোটি টাকার সোনা
বাংলাদেশ
1672396260 photo
When King Pele enjoyed ‘beautiful game’ with school children in Delhi | Football News
খেলাধুলা
3 1
Normal Sugar Level Range: সারাদিন ব্লাডসুগার লেবেল কেমন থাকবে! সকাল-দুপুর-রাত, তালিকা দেখুন, সামলে নিন এখন থেকেই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
vicky katrina 3
‘Khamma Ghani’ Says Vicky Kaushal as He is All Set to Welcome 2023 With Lady Love Katrina Kaif
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1624523281 justin narayan

Have Learnt to Appreciate My Indian, Fijian Cultures More

 Photo 2 1

ঝিনাইদহে শহীদদের স্মৃতিস্তম্ভ ও বধ্যভূমি নির্মানের দাবিতে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

 wm qadri1

র‌্যামন ম্যাগসাইসাই পুরস্কার পেলেন বাংলাদেশের ফেরদৌসী কাদরী

 wm protest in chittagong unive

চবি ক্যাম্পাসে নিরাপত্তার দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ

 wm 154768229 4083395941711647 5176757901784865459 n

পারিবারিক কলহের জেরে স্বামীর ছুরিকাঘাতে স্ত্রী খুন

 wm goa01

গোয়ার ৮ কংগ্রেস বিধায়ক যোগ দিলেন বিজেপিতে

 wm Gonoforum Logo

নিরপেক্ষ নির্বাচনের লক্ষ্যে জাতীয় ঐক্য চায় গণফোরাম

 bangladesh parliament

আজ সংসদে বাজেট পেশ করবেন অর্থমন্ত্রী

 srk and salman khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Shooting on Hold Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

 untitled design 75

Here’s Why Aamir Khan Said Yes To The Film