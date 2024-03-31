Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Jad Hadid To Participate In Rohit Shetty’s Show?

It is no secret that Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon be returning with season 14. For a long time now, several celebrity names, who are likely to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show have been making headlines. If a recent report by TellyChakkar is to be believed, actor-model Jad Hadid has also been approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi for the upcoming season. Reportedly, Jad is currently in talks with the KKK team and if everything turns out well, he might be participating in the stunt-based reality show.

Jad Hadid rose to fame in India after he participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. During his stint in Salman Khan’s show, he left everyone shocked and stunned everyone after he shared a lip kiss for 30 seconds with his co-contestant Akanksha Puri. While the actors were brutally trolled for it, Jad later spoke to the paparazzi about the steamy kiss when he said, “That was the best 30 seconds of my life.” After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad also participated in Temptation Island India.

Meanwhile, talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, it is a popular reality show which is known for its spine-chilling stunts. It showcases a courageous group of celebrity participants who join this competition to confront their worst fears. The 13th season of the show was won by rapper Dino James. It was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Besides Jad Hadid, the upcoming season of KKK might see Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra as contestants. Previously, a report by Times Now claimed that the two were offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 following which they confirmed their participation. The stand-up comedian was roped in for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi even for the 12th season. However, he had to back out of the show at the last moment due to visa-related issues.

Before this, Bigg Boss 17 fame Navid Sole also expressed excitement to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s show. “While Bigg Boss was intense, pushing myself in a different arena like stunt-based challenges sounds thrilling,” he said and then shared, “I handle most things well, but heights and spiders send shivers down my spine. Khatron Ke Khiladi would be a chance to confront those fears head-on.”