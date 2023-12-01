Khloe Kardashian ‘Can’t Imagine’ Taking A Family Christmas Card Photograph Anymore

Khloe Kardashian is “disinterested” in the Kardashian and Jenner clan partaking in their long-standing family tradition of Christmas cards. Ahead of Christmas, the Kardashians, and the Jenners undergo a photoshoot together and customise the pictures into a family Christmas card. But with all the drama that comes with the Christmas card photoshoot, Khloe revealed that she was not looking forward to the ritual anymore. In her latest entry, she shared a string of pictures featuring her kids — True and Tatum and her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream. Khloe showed why she just “can’t imagine” going through a picture session with her family again.

“I can’t imagine trying to take a Christmas card. I can’t get everyone to look at the same time hehe!” wrote Khloe Kardashian. Apparently what she meant was that it was quite difficult to settle down the kids and make them look and smile at the camera all together at the same time. The pictures capture Khloe sitting on a lawn on a sunny day. She was dressed in an all-black ensemble and sported uber-cool black sunglasses. While her son Tatum and niece Dream, sat on her lap, Khloe’s daughter True peeked behind her mother. Among the photographs taken, at least one of the kids was not looking at the camera, staring aimlessly in the opposite direction while their photos were taken. It ultimately justified Khloe’s point in not wanting to carry on with their Christmas card custom.

Social media users reacted to the post soon after it surfaced on the internet. “I love the fact that she takes care of Dream at this point she might as well adopt her,” opined one individual. “Rob might as well move in so Dream can stay over permanently,” quipped another. “Literally the best Aunt on the planet. God bless you KoKo,” lauded a third person.

It seems unlikely that the Jenner-Kardashian family will come together for another Christmas card photoshoot — a tradition which was been defunct for a few years now. Back in 2018, during one of the shoots, there were allegations that the pictures were photoshopped. Also, reportedly there was a huge fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian with Kim telling Kourtney that she was “the least exciting to look at”.

Although it looks like the Christmas card photoshoot is a thing of the past, the Kardashian and Jenner clan continue to treat fans with adorable family snaps from time to time.