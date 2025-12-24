Khloé Kardashian Reveals Who Foots The Bill For The Kardashians’ Iconic Christmas Eve Bash | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 04:39 IST

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party has become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about holiday traditions, and Khloé Kardashian has now revealed how the massive family celebration really comes together behind the scenes.

During a recent episode of Khloé In Wonder Land, Khloé sat down with her mother, Kris Jenner, to discuss the origins, logistics, and evolving dynamics of their annual Christmas Eve bash, which is co-hosted by the entire family — including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. According to Kris, who first started the tradition decades ago, she never imagined the intimate gathering would grow into such a highly anticipated event.

“The party was always at my house,” Kris recalled. “The first one was [in] 1978, and there was very few people, and family, you know, very small family. And then it just grew and grew and grew.”

Khloé jokingly pointed out how her mother’s generous guest list has played a big role in the party’s expansion over the years. “You invite the most random people,” Khloé said, poking fun at Kris’ habit of remembering acquaintances from years past. She added that the family often has to step in and remind their mom to “filter the list” to keep the numbers manageable.

Laughing along, Kris admitted she has “been scolded many times” for over-inviting guests, but explained that the party naturally grew as her children got older and began bringing friends of their own. “All of a sudden there was a hundred more people, now there’s a couple hundred, two, three hundred people at the Christmas party,” she said.

That growth eventually led to a major change in tradition. Instead of hosting every year at Kris’ house, the family decided to rotate hosting duties among the siblings. “I thought it was so much more fun,” Kris shared, noting that each home brings a unique touch to the celebration.

Why Khloé prefers not to host

While Khloé enjoys attending the festive bash, she made it clear she’s happy to leave hosting — and paying for it — to her siblings. This year, Kendall Jenner is hosting the celebration, much to Khloé’s relief.

“I won’t take the reins. I don’t want the reins. I don’t want that many people in my home,” Khloé said, thanking Kris for steering the event away from her house when other options fell through. “Do you think I want people in my home? No. No. No. I don’t want the party.”

Kris also reminisced about one of her favourite editions of the event, when Kourtney hosted in 2019 with an elaborate décor theme featuring red roses and Christmas trees. “That was so stunning,” she said, adding that she loves seeing how each of her children interprets Christmas Eve in their own way.

