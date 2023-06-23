Khushi Kapoor Dating AP Dhillon?; Ram Charan and Upasana Make 1st Public Appearance As Parents

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is already making headlines as she is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. However, there’s another reason for which the 22-year-old starkid has caught everyone’s attention. If a report by Instant Bollywood is to be believed, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter is dating Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon. Reportedly, something is ‘brewing up’ between Khushi and AP Dhillon.

Mega star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana walked out of the Hyderabad hospital on Friday days after becoming proud parents to a baby girl. The two were seen twinning in white as they also held their little princess in arms. Even though the two did not disclose their daughter’s face to the shutterbugs, they posed for the cameras.

Rajesh Khanna was undoubtedly the superstar of Indian cinema from the 1960s to the late 1970s. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s rise challenged his popularity and fame. Prem Chopra, a veteran actor and close friend of Khanna, revealed that the late actor had problems adjusting to roles because of his fame. “He was a little misunderstood man. He was a very nice emotional fellow. He had his own problems, I don’t know what those were but then when he lost his superstardom he could not make an adjustment,” Chopra had told News18.

Adipurush lands in a big trouble again, as a PIL has been filed before the Allahabad High Court against the exhibition of the movie. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been facing a volley of backlash for the alleged distortion of the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The film features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go off-air. The team shot the last episode of the ongoing season on Thursday (June 22). Sumona Chakravarti, who plays the role of Bindu in TKSS, took to her Instagram handle last night and shared pictures from the last of shoot. “It’s a wrap,” she wrote along with a photo that featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other crew members of the show.

