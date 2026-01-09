Khushi Kapoor Shares First Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Vedang Raina: ‘HBD To My Day 1’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 00:04 IST

Khushi Kapoor posts for Aaliyah Kashyap amid reports of her breakup with Vedang Raina. The Archies co-stars are said to have parted ways earlier this year.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor made their debut together. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor has shared her first social media post amid growing rumours of her breakup with actor Vedang Raina. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to wish her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, on her birthday. While Khushi did not address the speculation around her personal life, her post quickly caught fans’ attention given the timing.

Khushi shared a collage featuring three pictures — a childhood photograph, a snapshot from one of their vacations, and another from Aaliyah’s wedding celebrations. Along with the collage, Khushi penned a short but affectionate note that read, “Happy birthday to my day 1.” The actress maintained silence on the breakup rumours, choosing instead to focus on celebrating her close friendship.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have ended their relationship, allegedly calling it quits at the beginning of this year. The two first met on the sets of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which marked the acting debut for both. Their off-screen chemistry soon translated into real-life dating rumours, and the duo were closely linked ever since.

Over the past two years, Khushi and Vedang were frequently spotted together at events, parties, film screenings and family gatherings, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. Although neither of them ever publicly confirmed their romance, their repeated public appearances made them one of Bollywood’s most talked-about young pairs.

From The Archies to Public Appearances

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s growing closeness did not go unnoticed by fans or paparazzi. The duo grabbed headlines after attending Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party together, which sparked significant social media chatter. They were also seen attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, adding to the buzz around their relationship.

Despite their apparent closeness, recent reports claim that the couple is no longer together. According to multiple sources, Khushi and Vedang have parted ways, though neither actor has issued a statement confirming or denying the claims so far.

Recent Sightings and Professional Commitments

Interestingly, Khushi and Vedang were seen together as recently as last month. During Christmas, the two attended Zoya Akhtar’s party along with friends from The Archies. They also celebrated Thanksgiving 2025 together with close friends, including Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. The group had earlier come together to celebrate Vedang’s 25th birthday in June and Khushi’s 24th birthday in November.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Vedang spoke about Khushi’s personality, describing her as an introvert like himself and adding that she is a bit shy.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor will next be seen in Mom 2 alongside Karishma Tanna. Vedang Raina, meanwhile, is set to star opposite Sharvari in Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial, which also features Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles. The film has already gone on floors.

First Published: January 10, 2026, 00:04 IST

News movies bollywood Khushi Kapoor Shares First Post Amid Breakup Rumours With Vedang Raina: ‘HBD To My Day 1’